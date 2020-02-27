$200B+ Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity Insights, 2026 - Cancer Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Trials of T-Cell Therapies, Pipeline Overview, Competitive Landscape, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 discusses the implications that the recent scientific research and development has brought in context to the ongoing trends and current market size of the cancer immunotherapy at global and regional level.

Additionally, the report depicts the nature of the therapies and the structures that are followed by the cancer immunotherapy approach with detailed profiles of the pharmaceutical companies that are the keynote representer of immunotherapy products in the market.

Report Highlights

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > US$ 200 Billion

Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: > 2300 Drugs In Trials

Commercially Available Cancer Immunotherapies: > 120

Cancer Vaccines Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Opportunity: > US$ 90 Billion

Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies': > 70 mAbs

Sales, Market Opportunity, Dosage & Price Data: 300 Graphs/Charts

Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Company, Patient Segment, Drug Class

Cancer Immunotherapy has emerged as next growth frontier with US$ 200 billion in market opportunity for multiple stake holders involved in the research & development of anti cancer therapies.



The immunotherapy techniques such as T-cell therapy, Immune checkpoint inhibitors, Cancer vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies and many more have offered the cancer patients with no or less hope and with the substantial benefit of meaningful improvements. The growth of the respective market is attributed to the advantage that it provides a potential one-time treatment with a long and durable response.



Different cancer immunotherapies have been developed and successfully marketed across the globe for various malignancies. They may differ in modality but all of them have some common features due to which they are in high demand among cancer patients. The development of results is apparently more rapid than other cancer treatments leading to quick alleviation of clinical symptoms. As a result, more cancer patients want them to improve their medical conditions in a shorter time.



Improved anti-cancer efficacy is another major benefit of cancer immunotherapies which is not offered by other modalities. Fewer side effects are observed during cancer immunotherapy treatment resulting in higher tolerability and improved quality of life. Relapse prevention and increased progression-free survival are also improved resulting in increased demand for cancer immunotherapies. Investigators are trying to decipher more underlying principles of cancer immunotherapies in order to offer better medical care to patients.



The aim with which the cancer immunotherapy approach came into existence was to escalate the process of cancer treatment which largely went unnoticed during usage of traditional technologies. Advanced manipulations in all the therapies of cancer immunotherapy have placed the approach above all the other available therapies for the cure of cancer. The ease and the technological performance of the therapies result in long term survival of the cancer patients and a more comfortable after treatment life due to the absence of unwanted chemicals in the body and thus leading to less severe side effects. The approach has enhanced the already existing cancer treatment techniques and has marked itself as an important discovery in the field of oncology.



The strategies that are employed by the immunotherapy approaches are playing a very important part in the overall medication for the cancer and that has led to the successful and rapid expansion of the overall immunotherapy market in a very short period of time. The cancer immunotherapy market is driven by the fact that the methodologies working under it have a strong clinical pipeline among which monoclonal antibodies constitute the most widely accepted immunotherapeutic approach at the global level. The impressive rate at which the market is growing is representing a state of progress that the approach will follow in the near future.

Key Topics Covered



1. Immunotherapy for Cancer

1.1 Introduction to Cancer Immunotherapy

1.2 Advancement of Cancer Immunotherapy



2. Types of Cancer Immunotherapy

2.1 Specific Cancer Immunotherapy

2.1.1 Cancer Vaccines

2.1.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

2.2 Non-Specific Cancer Immunotherapy

2.2.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Immunotherapy

2.2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors



3. Dynamics of Global Cancer Immunotherapy Landscape

3.1 Favorable Developmental & Commercialization Parameters

3.2 Issues to be Resolved in Expansion of Immunotherapy Horizon



4. Cancer Vaccines: Transforming The Immunotherapy Landscape

4.1 Prologue of Cancer Vaccines

4.2 Cancer Vaccines in Immunotherapy

4.3 Commercialization of Cancer Vaccines



5. Monoclonal Antibodies: New Era of Immunotherapy

5.1 Rudiments of Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2 Advents of Monoclonal Antibodies

5.3 Commercial Aspects of Monoclonal Antibodies



6. Trials of T-Cell Therapies

6.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Technology

6.2 Strategies of Adoptive Cell Transfer

6.3 Commercial Aspects of Adoptive Cell Therapy



7. Application of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Immunotherapy

7.1 Prelude to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

7.2 Implications of Immunecheck Point Inhibitors

7.3 Commercial Aspects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors



8. Role of Immunomodulators in Cancer Immunotherapy

8.1 Perspective of Immunomodulators

8.2 Clinical Aspects of Immunomodulators

8.3 Commercial Aspects of Immunomodulators



9. Development of Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapy

9.1 Concept to Oncolytic Viruses

9.2 Potential Approaches of Oncolytic Viruses

9.3 Commercial Aspects of Oncolytic Viruses



10. Cytokines & Cancer Immunotherapy

10.1 Fundamentals of Cytokines

10.2 Classification of Cytokines

10.3 Commercial Aspects of Cytokines



11. Interferons in Immunotherapy

11.1 Potentials of Interferons

11.2 Classification of Interferons

11.3 Clinical Applications of Interferons



12. Interleukins in Immunotherapy

12.1 Potentials of Interleukins

12.2 Clinical Applications of Interleukins



13. GM-CSF in Immunotherapy

13.1 Potentials of GM-CSF

13.2 Clinical Applications of GM-CSF



14. Market Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy

14.1 Current Market Trends

14.2 Economic Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy

14.3 Cancer Immunotherapy Cost by Product



15. Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline Overview

15.1 By Drug Class

15.2 By Phase

15.3 By Company

15.4 By Target

15.5 By Patient Segment



16. Cancer Immune Check Point Inhibitors - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

16.1 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

16.2 Yervoy (Ipilimumab)

16.3 Opdivo (Nivolumab)

16.4 Tecentriq (Atizolizumab)

16.5 Bavencio (Avelumab)

16.6 Imfinzi (Darlumuvab)

16.7 Libtayo (Cemiplimab)



17. Cancer Monclonal Antibody Market - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

17.1 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)

17.2 Avastin (Bevacizumab)

17.3 MabThera/Rituxan (Rituximab)

17.4 Erbitux (Cetuximab)

17.5 Vectibix (Panitumab)

17.6 Arzerra (Ofatumumab)

17.7 Gazyva (Obinutuzumab)

17.8 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)



18. Bispecific Antibody Market - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

18.1 Blincyto (Blinatumomab)



19. Cancer Vaccine Market - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

19.1 Gardasil & Gardasil 9

19.2 Cervarix

19.3 Provenge (Sipuleucel - T)

19.4 Vaxira (Racotumomab)

19.5 CreaVax-RCC



20. Cancer Cytokines Drugs Market - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

20.1 Proleukin (Aldeslukin)

20.2 Intron A (Interferon Alpha-2b)

20.3 PegIntron (PegInterferon alpha-2b)

20.4 Sylatron (Peginterferon Alpha-2b)

20.5 Betaseron (Interferon Beta-1b)

20.6 Actimmune (Interferon Gamma-1b)

20.7 Ontak (Denileukin Diftitox)



21. Oncolytic Virus Market - Availability, Dosage, & Price Analysis

21.1 Imlygic

22. CAR-T Cell Therapy - Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

22.1 Kymriah

22.2 Yescarta



23. Marketed Cancer Cell Therapies Drugs

23.1 T-Lymphocyte Cell Therapy(Immuncell-LC)

23.2 Zalmoxis

23.3 APCEDEN For RCC

23.4 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical



24. Marketed Cancer Cytokines Drugs

24.1 Aldesleukin (Proleukin)

24.2 Denileukin Diftitox (ONTAK)

24.3 Interferon Alpha (Multiferon)

24.4 Interferon Alpha-2a (Roferon-A)

24.5 Interferon Alpha-2a (Veldona)

24.6 Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar(Inferon/Inmutag)

24.7 Interferon Alpha-2b(Intron A)

24.8 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar(Bioferon)

24.9 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (Intalfa)

24.10 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar

24.11 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (ReliFeron)

24.12 Interferon-Alpha-n3 (Alferon N)

24.13 Interferon-Beta-1b (Feron)

24.14 Interferon-Gamma (Ogamma)

24.15 Interleukin-2 Biosimilar (Ilcass)

24.16 Teceleukin (Imunace)



25. Marketed Cancer Vaccines

25.1 Bladder Cancer Vaccine (PACIS)

25.2 Bladder Cancer Vaccine

25.3 BV NSCLC 001

25.4 Dendritic Cell Vaccine (CreaVax-HCC, CreaVax-PC & CreaVax-RCC)

25.5 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Quadrivalent (Gardasil/Silgard)

25.6 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Recombinant Bivalent (Cervarix)

25.7 Immuvac / Cadi 05

25.8 Immucyst / TheraCys

25.9 Melanoma Vaccine (MVax)

25.10 Melanoma Vaccine (Melacine)

25.11 Racotumomab (Vaxira)

25.12 Reniale

25.13 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

25.14 Tertomotide (LucaVax)

25.15 Vitespen (Oncophage)



26. Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies

26.1 Bevacizumab

26.2 Trastuzumab Emtansine

26.3 Trastuzumab Subcutaneous

26.4 Brentuximab Vedotin

26.5 Catumaxomab

26.6 Ipilimumab

26.7 Nivolumab

26.8 Pembrolizumab

26.9 Pertuzumab

26.10 Rituximab

26.11 Trastuzumab

26.12 Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin

26.13 Others



27. Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Future Prospects



28. Competitive Landscape

28.1 Abbvie

28.2 Advaxis

28.3 Altor BioScience

28.4 Amgen

28.5 Biogen Idec

28.6 Biogenomics

28.7 Celldex Therapeutics

28.8 Dendreon Corporation

28.9 Eli Lilly

28.10 Expression Genetics

28.11 Galena Biopharma

28.12 Genmab

28.13 Gilead Sciences

28.14 GlaxoSmithKline

28.15 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

28.16 ImmunoGen

28.17 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

28.18 IRX Therapeutics

28.19 Merck

28.20 NeoStem Oncology

28.21 NewLink Genetics

28.22 Northwest Biotherapeutics

28.23 Novartis

28.24 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

28.25 Pfizer

28.26 Philogen

28.27 Regulon

28.28 Roche

28.29 Seattle Genetics

28.30 ZymoGenetics



