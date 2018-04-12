2017-2018 US Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard - State-by-State Calendar of Adoption Market Opportunities in 2018-2021

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "2017 Information National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard with 2018 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a singular look at sales by subject in particular states - those states classified as adoption states, which conduct statewide reviews and purchasing processes for instructional materials.
The report focuses on K-12 social studies adoptions, most notably in Florida and North Carolina, and on the second-year sales of language arts in California. Results from individual districts in several other states also are included.
The report provides individual analysis of each of the adoptions with sales broken down by publisher by grade segments. In addition, the report includes the annual publisher scorecard, a reflection of how each publisher did in the adoptions covered.
The report also provides a general grounding in the adoption of instructional materials with information on:
- the PreK-12 education landscape framing the adoptions,
- background on the adoption process and the changes affecting that process,
- a state-by-state calendar of adoption market opportunities in 2018-2021, and
- projected adoption highlights in 2018.
Companies Mentioned
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Pearson
Key Topics Covered
Introduction and Trends
- Guaranteed Demand
- Total Adoption Sales Flat in 2017
- Table U.S. PreK-12 Instructional Materials Adoption Net Sales, December, 2017 vs. 2016 ($ in 000,000)
18 States Form Core of Instructional Materials Adoptions
- Table Instructional Materials Adoption States
- Adoption Cycles
2017 Focus in Florida: K-12 Social Studies
- Books and Readers in Florida Social Studies
- Broward and Santa Rosa Reflect Differing Selection Processes
- McGraw-Hill Education Leads in Florida
- Table Florida K-12 Social Studies Adoption Sales, 2017 ($ actual and rounded; ranked by total share)
- Digital Momentum
Pearson Claims North Carolina Social Studies
Table North Carolina K-12 Social Studies Adoption Sales, 2017 ($ actual and rounded)
Fairfax (VA) County Picks a Mix of Print and Online Resources
- Benchmark in LA and Elsewhere in 2017
- Table California K-8 English Language Arts Adoption Selected Sales, 2017
Math, ELA, IB and Spanish in Other Locales
Benchmark Education Tops 2017 Adoption Publisher Scorecard
- Table Simba Information's Adoption Publisher Scorecard, 20171 ($ in 000 and rounded; ranked by total sales)
- McGraw-Hill Holds No. 2 Position
- Increasing Adoption Participants
Looking Ahead to 2018 and Beyond
- CA Excludes Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from Social Studies Adoption
- Table Approved Programs in K-8 Social Studies for 2018 California Adoption
- New Course Proposed in Texas
- Tennessee Sets New Standards for Science Adoption
- Table Publishers with Comprehensive Programs Approved for the Tennessee 2018 Science Adoption
- Table Comprehensive Programs Approved for Adoption, Alabama 2018
- Alabama Turns to the Arts and World Languages
- Coming Adoption Activity
- Table State K-12 Instructional Materials Adoption Schedule, Purchase Years 2018-2021
