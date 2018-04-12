2017-2018 US Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard - State-by-State Calendar of Adoption Market Opportunities in 2018-2021

This report provides a singular look at sales by subject in particular states - those states classified as adoption states, which conduct statewide reviews and purchasing processes for instructional materials.

The report focuses on K-12 social studies adoptions, most notably in Florida and North Carolina, and on the second-year sales of language arts in California. Results from individual districts in several other states also are included.

The report provides individual analysis of each of the adoptions with sales broken down by publisher by grade segments. In addition, the report includes the annual publisher scorecard, a reflection of how each publisher did in the adoptions covered.



The report also provides a general grounding in the adoption of instructional materials with information on:

the PreK-12 education landscape framing the adoptions,

background on the adoption process and the changes affecting that process,

a state-by-state calendar of adoption market opportunities in 2018-2021, and

projected adoption highlights in 2018.

Introduction and Trends

Guaranteed Demand

Total Adoption Sales Flat in 2017

Table U.S. PreK-12 Instructional Materials Adoption Net Sales, December, 2017 vs. 2016 ($ in 000,000)

18 States Form Core of Instructional Materials Adoptions

Table Instructional Materials Adoption States

Adoption Cycles

2017 Focus in Florida: K-12 Social Studies

Books and Readers in Florida Social Studies

Broward and Santa Rosa Reflect Differing Selection Processes

and Santa Rosa Reflect Differing Selection Processes McGraw-Hill Education Leads in Florida

Table Florida K-12 Social Studies Adoption Sales, 2017 ($ actual and rounded; ranked by total share)

Digital Momentum

Pearson Claims North Carolina Social Studies



Table North Carolina K-12 Social Studies Adoption Sales, 2017 ($ actual and rounded)



Fairfax (VA) County Picks a Mix of Print and Online Resources

Benchmark in LA and Elsewhere in 2017

Table California K-8 English Language Arts Adoption Selected Sales, 2017

Math, ELA, IB and Spanish in Other Locales



Benchmark Education Tops 2017 Adoption Publisher Scorecard

Table Simba Information's Adoption Publisher Scorecard, 20171 ($ in 000 and rounded; ranked by total sales)

McGraw-Hill Holds No. 2 Position

Increasing Adoption Participants

Looking Ahead to 2018 and Beyond

CA Excludes Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from Social Studies Adoption

Table Approved Programs in K-8 Social Studies for 2018 California Adoption

New Course Proposed in Texas

Tennessee Sets New Standards for Science Adoption

Table Publishers with Comprehensive Programs Approved for the Tennessee 2018 Science Adoption

2018 Science Adoption Table Comprehensive Programs Approved for Adoption, Alabama 2018

2018 Alabama Turns to the Arts and World Languages

Coming Adoption Activity

Table State K-12 Instructional Materials Adoption Schedule, Purchase Years 2018-2021

