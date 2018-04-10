2017 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report: by Phase, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Company

The study analyzed that HAE therapeutics pipeline comprises 20 drug candidates in different stages of development.

According to research findings, most of the drug candidates of the HAE are being derived from the natural sources. The natural sources consist of various molecules such as gene therapies, biologicals, and RNA.

Most of the companies have developed novel technologies for the development of drug candidates for the treatment of HAE. For instance, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has established a drug discovery, and development platform that has broad licenses to fundamental intellectual property and extensive scientific expertise after more than a decade working on RNAi-based therapies. These technologically advanced platforms enable the players in the pipeline to develop effective new therapies rapidly, that are cost effective and potentially have lower risk, relative to traditional approaches. These technological advancements act as a key driver for pipeline growth.



The positive clinical results of HAE drug candidates are driving the pipeline growth. For instance, Attune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced the Pre-Clinical data results for ATN-249, a novel orally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of HAE. Studies demonstrated that ATN-249 was highly selective and potent at plasma kallikrein inhibition in both biochemical inhibition and contact activation assays. Therefore, the positive clinical results of the compounds under the development for the treatment of HAE, are fueling the research and development investment being made by the players developing drugs for the treatment of HAE.



Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of HAE therapeutics include Shire plc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Report Segmentation



By Phase

By Molecule Type

By Route of Administration

By Company

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Pipeline Outlook



Chapter 5. Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2017)

5.1 Phase III: Drug profiles

5.2 Phase II: Drug profiles

5.3 Phase I: Drug profiles

5.4 Pre-Clinical: Drug profiles

5.5 Discovery: Drug profiles



Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Players Benchmarking for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline

7.2 SWOT Analysis of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shire PLC



