2017 Quality of Title Underwriter Earnings

The adequacy of loss and LAE reserves is a critical determinant of the solvency of insurers; however, loss and LAE adequacy affects the quality of reported pretax statutory earnings as well. As such, Demotech introduced SPEQUELLAE as the first service to independently measure and identify, on a company by company basis, the quality of pretax statutory earnings reported for a given calendar year. The SPEQUELLAE service is based upon self-prepared carrier information.

SPEQUELLAE is an acronym created by Demotech:

Statutory

Pretax

Earnings

Quality

Using

Emerging

Loss

Loss Adjustment Expense

Estimates.

Demotech's SPEQUELLAE service measures the impact of loss and loss adjustment expense reserve development, self-reported by an insurer, on the carrier's initial report of statutory pretax earnings. An index from our SPEQUELLAE service of 100 or higher indicates that management has historically been obsessed with the integrity of its reported pretax statutory earnings and that emerging estimates of loss and LAE reserves affirm the integrity of management's initial estimates of loss and LAE reserves.

An index from the SPEQUELLAE service that is below 100 indicates the degree to which the reported statutory pretax earnings in previously reported periods were overstated due to the under-estimation of loss and LAE reserves. For example, an index of 90 indicates that only 90% of previously reported income was realized.

A webinar featuring a discussion of SPEQUELLAE as well as the introduction of the year-end 2017 SPEQUELLAE results for P&C, Title, and Health insurers is scheduled for May 23 at 2:00 PM Eastern. Registration for the webinar is required. Register at this link: https://demotech.webex.com/demotech/onstage/g.php?MTID=e30b64f085fb2a5bf09d7c7e87327180c.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and the execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

