2018 Application Hosting Global Market Report Forecast to 2022 - Market to Reach $72.5 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 12.2%

The application hosting market size is estimated to be valued at USD 40.81 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 72.5 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors expected to drive the growth of the application hosting market include the availability of comprehensive hosting solutions with an array of complementing services over the core offering, and the software-centered competitive advantage approach. However, regional IT developments posing an infrastructural challenge for implementing the hosting technology may limit the market growth in the coming years.



Among the hosting types, the managed hosting segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, as managed hosting services provide a single-tenant dedicated environment for enterprises' business-critical applications in a cost-effective manner. Managed hosting services enhance the performance, control, and security of applications and enable enterprises to focus on their core business activities. By transferring the workload to managed hosting providers, enterprises can reduce costs and get maximum uptime for their applications.



The mobile-based application type is expected to register a faster growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption and deployment of applications in the mobile environment. The rising number of smartphones across the globe has compelled organizations to invest in mobile applications. Mobile applications are now one of the main components of enterprises' strategies. Furthermore, mobile applications in various verticals, such as banking and eCommerce, help increase the sales of products and also enhance customer services. These applications require high security and maximum uptime. Therefore, companies are investing heavily in application hosting services.



Among the regional segments, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this region is rapidly adopting new digital technologies in its ecosystem. Furthermore, the region has a well-developed cloud infrastructure. Competitive pricing with a list of delivery models and myriad websites is expected to drive the growth of the application hosting market in APAC.



The large enterprises segment is expected to have the larger market size during the forecast period. Large enterprises are highly focused on data security and data security compliances. Therefore, they are investing heavily in securing the external hosting infrastructure and associated services. They are also deploying various customer-centric and business-centric applications to gain a competitive advantage over the other market players.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017, due to the adoption of omnichannel business models. Moreover, enterprises in the BFSI vertical are expanding their service offerings across various delivery channels, such as internet banking and mobile banking. To ensure seamless functioning of mobile and web applications, banks need 100% uptime along with high data security. For this, they are partnering with some of the leading hosting service providers to transfer their workload to the cloud environment.

Among the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the high concentration of application hosting providers in this region. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud hosting among companies in North America is high. Startups and large enterprises are preferably hosting their applications on the cloud. Furthermore, this region has a large number of colocation data centers that are supporting the growth of the application hosting market in this region. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as enterprises in the region are rapidly adopting new digital technologies in their business ecosystem. Furthermore, this region has a well-developed cloud infrastructure. Competitive pricing with a list of delivery models and myriad websites is expected to drive the market growth in APAC.

The major factors that are expected to limit the growth of the application hosting market are regional IT development that is posing an infrastructural challenge for implementing the hosting technology, and global and local regulations that act as a barrier to market entry.



