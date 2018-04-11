2018 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market Report Global Forecast to 2024 - Growth Drivers, Challenges and Projections

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market, Global Forecast, by Disease, by Regions and by Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market is anticipated to exceed US$ 18 Billion, experiencing a significant growth over the forecast period.
Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Devices market is expected to witness substantial growth due to rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, Growing Rheumatoid Arthritis and technological advancements in diagnosis devices further boosts the demand for the industry over the forecast period.
The report studies the market of the following segments: [Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), others) and Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics Market.
It is a very common diagnosis that helps find immune diseases. With the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases in the several geographical regions and growing the number of Rheumatoid Arthritis, it is anticipated that the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic market will grow in future.
It is believed that in near future; Autoantibody Tests and Complete Blood Count Autoimmune Test will certainly rule the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscaping Tests Market of Autoantibody, Antinuclear Antibody, Complete Blood Count, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, C - reactive protein Tests, Urinalysis, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel and Others.
North America and Europe tend to have a considerable market in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market. In addition; the report also provides the complete geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market.
This report provides a complete analysis of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.
Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Ankylosing Spondylitis
- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
- Others
Key Companies Covered in the Report
- Abbott Laboratories
- Siemens Healthineers
- Roche Diagnostics
- EUROIMMUN AG
- bioMerieux SA
- Quest Diagnostic
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
All 7 Companies have been Studied from 3 Points
- Company Overview
- Business Strategy /Mergers & Acquisition
- Financial Insight
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market
3. Market Share - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic
3.1 By Disease - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic
3.2 By Disease - Systemic Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic
3.3 By Region - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic
4. By Disease - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market
4.1 Systemic Autoimmune Disease
4.1.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis
4.1.2 Ankylosing Spondylitis
4.1.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
5. By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market
5.1 Autoantibody Tests
5.2 Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Tests
5.3 Complete Blood Count Tests
5.4 Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests
5.5 C-reactive protein (CRP) Tests
5.6 Urinalysis Tests
5.7 Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests
5.8 Others Tests
6. By Region - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market
6.1 North America
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.4 Rest of the World (ROW)
7. Abbott Laboratories - Company Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Business Strategy
7.2.1 Point A
7.2.2 Point B
7.2.3 Point C
7.2.4 Point D
7.3 Financial Insight
8. Siemens Healthineers - Company Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Business Strategy
8.2.1 Point A
8.2.2 Point B
8.2.3 Point C
8.3 Financial Insight
9. Roche Diagnostics - Company Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Business Strategy
9.2.1 Point A
9.2.2 Point B
9.2.3 Point C
9.3 Financial Insight
10. EUROIMMUN AG - Company Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Business Strategy
10.2.1 Point A
10.3 Financial Insight
11. bioMerieux SA - Company Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Business Strategy
11.2.1 Point A
11.2.2 Point B
11.2.3 Point C
11.3 Financial Insight
12. Quest Diagnostic - Company Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Business Strategy
12.2.1 Point A
12.2.2 Point B
12.2.3 Point C
12.2.4 Point D
12.3 Financial Insight
13. Bio-Rad Laboratories - Company Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Business Strategy
13.2.1 Point A
13.2.2 Point B
13.2.3 Point C
13.3 Financial Insight
14. Growth Drivers for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic
14.1 Point No. 1
14.2 Point No. 2
15. Challenges for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic
15.1 Point No. 1
15.2 Point No. 2
