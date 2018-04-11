2018 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market Report Global Forecast to 2024 - Growth Drivers, Challenges and Projections

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market is anticipated to exceed US$ 18 Billion, experiencing a significant growth over the forecast period.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Devices market is expected to witness substantial growth due to rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, Growing Rheumatoid Arthritis and technological advancements in diagnosis devices further boosts the demand for the industry over the forecast period.

The report studies the market of the following segments: [Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), others) and Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics Market.

It is a very common diagnosis that helps find immune diseases. With the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases in the several geographical regions and growing the number of Rheumatoid Arthritis, it is anticipated that the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic market will grow in future.

It is believed that in near future; Autoantibody Tests and Complete Blood Count Autoimmune Test will certainly rule the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscaping Tests Market of Autoantibody, Antinuclear Antibody, Complete Blood Count, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, C - reactive protein Tests, Urinalysis, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel and Others.

North America and Europe tend to have a considerable market in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market. In addition; the report also provides the complete geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market.

This report provides a complete analysis of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.



Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Others

Key Companies Covered in the Report

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

EUROIMMUN AG

bioMerieux SA

Quest Diagnostic

Bio-Rad Laboratories

All 7 Companies have been Studied from 3 Points

Company Overview

Business Strategy /Mergers & Acquisition

Financial Insight

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market



3. Market Share - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic

3.1 By Disease - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic

3.2 By Disease - Systemic Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic

3.3 By Region - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic



4. By Disease - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market

4.1 Systemic Autoimmune Disease

4.1.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

4.1.2 Ankylosing Spondylitis

4.1.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics



5. By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market

5.1 Autoantibody Tests

5.2 Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Tests

5.3 Complete Blood Count Tests

5.4 Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests

5.5 C-reactive protein (CRP) Tests

5.6 Urinalysis Tests

5.7 Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests

5.8 Others Tests



6. By Region - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Rest of the World (ROW)



7. Abbott Laboratories - Company Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Business Strategy

7.2.1 Point A

7.2.2 Point B

7.2.3 Point C

7.2.4 Point D

7.3 Financial Insight



8. Siemens Healthineers - Company Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Business Strategy

8.2.1 Point A

8.2.2 Point B

8.2.3 Point C

8.3 Financial Insight



9. Roche Diagnostics - Company Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Business Strategy

9.2.1 Point A

9.2.2 Point B

9.2.3 Point C

9.3 Financial Insight



10. EUROIMMUN AG - Company Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Business Strategy

10.2.1 Point A

10.3 Financial Insight



11. bioMerieux SA - Company Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Business Strategy

11.2.1 Point A

11.2.2 Point B

11.2.3 Point C

11.3 Financial Insight



12. Quest Diagnostic - Company Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Business Strategy

12.2.1 Point A

12.2.2 Point B

12.2.3 Point C

12.2.4 Point D

12.3 Financial Insight



13. Bio-Rad Laboratories - Company Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Business Strategy

13.2.1 Point A

13.2.2 Point B

13.2.3 Point C

13.3 Financial Insight



14. Growth Drivers for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic

14.1 Point No. 1

14.2 Point No. 2



15. Challenges for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic

15.1 Point No. 1

15.2 Point No. 2

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6nw6m5/2018_autoimmune?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-autoimmune-disease-diagnostic-market-report-global-forecast-to-2024---growth-drivers-challenges-and-projections-300628162.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

