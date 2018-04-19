2018 Car Craft Summer Nationals Returns To Bowling Green, Kentucky July 20-21, 2018

The 2018 CAR CRAFT Summer Nationals offers something for automotive enthusiasts as well as the whole family, including the return of Real Street Eliminator, an expanded two-day CAR CRAFT Midnight Drags, and popular annual events with daily drag racing, autocross, freestyle burnouts, dyno, and more.

"We are excited to return to Beech Bend Raceway Park for the CAR CRAFT Summer Nationals presented by Holley/MSD," says CAR CRAFT Editor John McGann. "The addition of more drag racing to the schedule will cement this show as one of the must-see events of the season. Add to that the wild burnout contest and fast autocross action, and the Summer Nationals is a full-immersion experience for the horsepower junkie."

CAR CRAFT Summer Nationals is the country's premier gathering of street machines and muscle cars that showcases more than 1,500 performance cars and attracts upward of 20,000 enthusiasts from across the country. CAR CRAFT Summer Nationals is a fun-filled family event and annual celebration of horsepower, torque, and all things automotive. Performance sponsors and vendors mingle with enthusiasts along a spectacular automotive midway, while burnout contests, drag racing, dyno pulls, a drift, and autocross challenges let the hardcore fans put their vehicles to the ultimate test amid the sights and sounds of thousands of high-horsepower vehicles on display.

"We enjoyed having CAR CRAFT Summer Nationals in our home town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2017," says Holley's Director of Marketing Bill Tichenor. "We look forward to the event's continued growth here and look forward to spending time with our customers and fans out at the track!"

DATES:

Friday, July 20, 2018

Saturday, July 21, 2018



SPECIAL FEATURES AND HIGHLIGHTS IN 2018:

The 2018 CAR CRAFT Summer Nationals will include, among other highlights:

Midnight Drags running on-site with big-tire and small-tire classes

Editors' and sponsors' choice awards

All-day drag racing fun runs for participants

Unlimited autocross runs for participants

Drift showcase

Dyno runs – test your torque and horsepower against the best!

Undiscovered builders' invitational

Return of Real Street Eliminator

Pro builders' shootout

Manufacturers' midway

Giveaways and activities from the Main Stage

CAR CRAFT editors and photographers on-site, generating more editorial content than ever, while searching for rides worthy of "Editors' Choice" awards!

Meet the staff of CAR CRAFT magazine

magazine Freestyle burnout competition

…and much more!

REGISTRATION:

Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to show off and register their car(s) to be a part of the 2018 CAR CRAFT Summer Nationals! Registration is now open. For more information, visit carcraft.com/events.

Vehicle Registration: $50 in advance/ $65 day-of

in advance/ day-of Midnight Drags Registration: $65 in advance/ $80 day-of (includes vehicle and one driver for two nights)

in advance/ day-of (includes vehicle and one driver for two nights) Midnight Drags Crew Registration (two-day): $20 preregistration/ $25 at gate

SPECTATOR TICKETS:

Spectator tickets will be available online in advance at http://theenthusiastnetwork.tixonlinenow.com/ccsnpasses/ or at the gate. All spectator tickets include Midnight Drags entry.

Spectator Friday: $10

Spectator Saturday: $15

Spectator Event Pass: $20

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES:

For partnership opportunities, contact Reed Morales (rmorales@motortrend.com, 714-227-2621).

For the latest information, visit carcraft.com/events, Facebook at FB.com/Car Craft Magazine, email carcraftsummernats@carcraft.com.

About CAR CRAFT

CAR CRAFT, a brand of Motor Trend Group, is devoted to street machines, wrenching, and drag racing. It was first established in 1953 to help car guys from the novice to expert build and maintain their American rear-wheel-drive cars. The motto of the brand is "Loud, Fast, Real," which emphasizes its more budget-oriented approach to automobile building.

About Motor Trend Group :

Motor Trend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing Velocity network and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social and live event portfolio, including MOTOR TREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131 million, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the Motor Trend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service.

