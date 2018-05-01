2018 Causeway Boat and Marine Show Sails Into Ft Pierce June 9-10

FORT PIERCE, Fla., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 Causeway Boat and Marine Show Announces its 2018 Dates, the boat and marine event is set for June 9-10, 2018 at Causeway Cove Marina, 601 Seaway Dr., Ft Pierce, Florida.

The 2018 Causeway Boat and Marine Show will be held at the Causeway Cove Marina June 9-10, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Causeway Cove Marina in Ft Pierce is located at 601 Seaway Dr Ft Pierce, Florida. The Boat and Marine Show is easily accessible from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike.

Warm up with hot deals. Boat shows are the place to buy! New model and closed out boats are available to buy on site. Often some of the best prices of the year are available as exhibitors offer special show pricing and other incentives. Plus, it's the perfect time to order a new boat to ensure it arrives ready to launch in the summer. See more than 100 boats on display, on land, and in water! People come to boat shows ready to buy so this is the perfect opportunity to get your new boat. This is the boating sales event of the summer. Larry Budgick the promoter says "We have a wide range of boats, from the latest designs from leading manufacturers to brokers who will help individuals purchase new boats, to boating clubs."

While boats are the main attraction, this show offers much more. The Marina will be packed with an impressive display of marine accessories. A wide range of other types of marine products, hardware, electronics, nautical hardware, clothing, shoes, and nautical gifts will on sale. This is the best place to find bargains, quality and a wide variety of fishing equipment and supplies, so restock up here. People come to the boat and marine shows ready to buy or sell so this is the time to get your fishing and boating bargains.

In addition to the boats and merchandise, seafood vendors will be ready to satisfy hungry customers, offering delicious seafood including lobster, conch, shrimp, crab, and fish served up many different ways.

The Causeway Cove Marina in Ft Pierce is located at 601 Seaway Dr, Ft Pierce, Florida. The Boat and Marine Show is easily accessible from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. The event gates open to the public at 9:00 A.M. and closes each day at 5:00 P.M. Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, 2018.

Visit the 2018 Causeway Boat and Marine Show website for more information, special hotel rates and specific driving directions: https://www.causewayboatmarineshow.com. For vendor information, visit the website or contact Under the Sun Promotions at 954-205-7813.

Related Links

2018 Causeway Boat and Marine Show Sails Into Ft Pierce June 9-10

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-causeway-boat-and-marine-show-sails-into-ft-pierce-june-9-10-300640397.html

SOURCE 2018 Causeway Boat and Marine Show

Related Links

https://www.causewayboatmarineshow.com

