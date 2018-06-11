2018 Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Report - Global Forecast to 2023

Cloud or online backup is a process involving backing up of electronic data by sending a copy of the data over the proprietary or public network to a remote network server. The server is usually hosted by a third party service provider which charges the customer fees based on backup file, bandwidth, number of users and capacity. Cloud backup and recovery software securely copy the files to many servers. It is also encrypted so that no user can view them and protect the data from viruses and hackers. The adoption of cloud backup provides additional benefits such as cost saving, security, storage, virtualization, fast and easy access to backed up files.



Increasing focus on reducing IT expenditure drives the global cloud backup & recovery software market. Moreover, rising demand for cloud based services across several industry verticals and growing backup requirements of enterprises drives the growth of the global cloud backup & recovery software market. However, latency in data retrieval and interruptions as well as storage management and securing backups are expected to impede the market growth. Increasing adoption of these solutions among SME's and emergence of new trends such as Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), IoT in the market is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS



Drivers

Increasing focus on reducing IT expenditure

Rising demand for cloud based services across several industry verticals

Growing backup requirements of enterprises

Restraints

Latency in data retrieval and interruptions

Storage management and securing backups

Opportunities

Increasing adoption of these solutions among SMEs

Emergence of new trends

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

Private

Public

Hybrid

BY USER TYPE

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Global cloud backup & recovery market is dominated by the key players such as

Veritas Technologies LLC

Veeam Software

Commvault

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

CA Technologies

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Actifio Inc.



