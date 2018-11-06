2018 Complete Teardown Report of Mitsubishi's J1- Series 650V High-Power Modules for Automotive: Physical Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Cost Analysis, Price Analysis & Comparison
The power module device market will post a 10.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. This will impact the power module packaging market, which will see a 9.5% CAGR and reach a value of almost $1.8B.
Power modules have come a long way since the early stages of car electrification, and now play a key role in power modulation through all EV/HEVs, from inverters to bi-directional converters. Packaging these modules has become critical due to several technical aspects: moulding, high-temperature die attach, TIM, and connections.
Power modules must combine good thermal and electrical efficiency, while maintaining a low mass and volume. Also, to remain competitive in an open market, power module makers must deliver high reliability while remaining cost-efficient.
With its new J1-series, Mitsubishi proposes a power module family with voltages in the range of 650V - 1200V, and with a new direct cooling system for automotive applications. Mitsubishi's modules are extra compact, with direct-cooling substrate 6-in-1 package and pin fin. The modules also integrate the latest Mitsubishi IGBT with Gen7 CSTBT technology and the latest RFC diodes.
This report presents a technology and cost analysis of two J1-series power modules with 650V and 600A/1000A, respectively: the CT600CJ1A060 and the CT1000CJ1B060. This report also provides insights into these modules' structure, technical choices, design, processes, supply chain position, and cost.
Also included in this report is an analysis of the packaging, IGBT, and diode die, along with a cost analysis for all devices. Moreover, we supply a full comparison between the latest generations of Mitsubishi IGBT and diode. Lastly, we compare this module with the technical choices found in Infineon's HybridPACK drive and Tesla's SiC Power module molded with ST SiC MOSFET.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
2. Company Profile
- Mitsubishi
- Product Portofolio
3. Physical Analysis
- Synthesis of the Physical Analysis
- CT600CJ1A060 & CT1000CJ1B060
- Package analysis
- Package opening
- Package cross-section
- IGBT die
- IGBT die view and dimensions
- IGBT die process
- IGBT die cross-section
- 6th-Gen vs. 7th-Gen CSTBT
- Diode die
- Diode die view and dimensions
- Diode die process
- Diode die cross-section
- Standard vs. RFC diode
4. Manufacturing Process
- IGBT Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit
- Diode Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit
- Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit
5. Cost Analysis
- Synthesis of the Cost Analysis
- Yields Explanation & Hypotheses
- CT600CJ1A060 & CT1000CJ1B060
- IGBT die
- IGBT front-end cost
- IGBT die probe test, thinning and dicing
- IGBT wafer cost
- IGBT die cost
- Diode die
- Diode front-end cost
- Diode die probe test, thinning and dicing
- Diode wafer cost
- Diode die cost
- Complete Module
- Packaging cost
- Final test cost
- Component cost
6. Price Analysis
- Estimated Sales Price
7. Comparison
- Comparison with Infineon's Hybridpack Drive and Tesla's SiC module
Companies Mentioned
- Infineon
- Mitsubishi
- Tesla
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b47nmw/2018_complete?w=5
