2018 Complete Teardown Report of Mitsubishi's J1- Series 650V High-Power Modules for Automotive: Physical Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Cost Analysis, Price Analysis & Comparison

The "Mitsubishi J1- Series 650V High-Power Modules for Automotive Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power module device market will post a 10.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. This will impact the power module packaging market, which will see a 9.5% CAGR and reach a value of almost $1.8B.

Power modules have come a long way since the early stages of car electrification, and now play a key role in power modulation through all EV/HEVs, from inverters to bi-directional converters. Packaging these modules has become critical due to several technical aspects: moulding, high-temperature die attach, TIM, and connections.

Power modules must combine good thermal and electrical efficiency, while maintaining a low mass and volume. Also, to remain competitive in an open market, power module makers must deliver high reliability while remaining cost-efficient.

With its new J1-series, Mitsubishi proposes a power module family with voltages in the range of 650V - 1200V, and with a new direct cooling system for automotive applications. Mitsubishi's modules are extra compact, with direct-cooling substrate 6-in-1 package and pin fin. The modules also integrate the latest Mitsubishi IGBT with Gen7 CSTBT technology and the latest RFC diodes.

This report presents a technology and cost analysis of two J1-series power modules with 650V and 600A/1000A, respectively: the CT600CJ1A060 and the CT1000CJ1B060. This report also provides insights into these modules' structure, technical choices, design, processes, supply chain position, and cost.

Also included in this report is an analysis of the packaging, IGBT, and diode die, along with a cost analysis for all devices. Moreover, we supply a full comparison between the latest generations of Mitsubishi IGBT and diode. Lastly, we compare this module with the technical choices found in Infineon's HybridPACK drive and Tesla's SiC Power module molded with ST SiC MOSFET.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

Mitsubishi

Product Portofolio

3. Physical Analysis

Synthesis of the Physical Analysis

CT600CJ1A060 & CT1000CJ1B060

Package analysis



Package opening





Package cross-section

IGBT die

IGBT die view and dimensions



IGBT die process



IGBT die cross-section



6th-Gen vs. 7th-Gen CSTBT

Diode die

Diode die view and dimensions



Diode die process



Diode die cross-section



Standard vs. RFC diode

4. Manufacturing Process

IGBT Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

Diode Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit

5. Cost Analysis

Synthesis of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation & Hypotheses

CT600CJ1A060 & CT1000CJ1B060

IGBT die

IGBT front-end cost

IGBT die probe test, thinning and dicing

IGBT wafer cost

IGBT die cost

Diode die

Diode front-end cost



Diode die probe test, thinning and dicing



Diode wafer cost



Diode die cost

Complete Module

Packaging cost



Final test cost



Component cost

6. Price Analysis

Estimated Sales Price

7. Comparison

Comparison with Infineon's Hybridpack Drive and Tesla's SiC module

Companies Mentioned



Infineon

Mitsubishi

Tesla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b47nmw/2018_complete?w=5





