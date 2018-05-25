2018 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report - Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share Analysis

This report addresses revenue for fiscal 2017, and provides an in-depth and insightful analysis of the financial performance of the leading and contending WFO suite providers, applications, and sectors. It provides the most in-depth, accurate coverage of the WFO competitive landscape, addressing the vendors, solutions and 5-year trends for this mature and evolving sector.



2017 was a challenging year for the WFO suite market, but it was also one in which this sector made progress in laying the foundation for its future direction. Considering the over $3.3 billion dollars in GAAP revenue that the WFO suite vendors earned in 2017, it is clear that enterprises worldwide continue to find these solutions valuable and useful. The contact center WFO segment, in particular, showed positive results in 2017, growing by 4.6% with a 5-year compounded growth rate of 5.2%. Enterprises are looking for enhanced applications that can help optimize employee performance and improve the customer journey. The leading vendors are listening and responding with new-generation offerings that incorporate automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to help enterprises achieve their goals. The focus on automation will drive substantial changes in WFO solutions and the competitive landscape.



The report provides a detailed analysis of 99.2% of revenue for the vendors in the WFO market; the remaining 0.8% is addressed in the Other category. The Report analyzes the financial performance of the top 22 vendors, including: 88, ASC, Aspect, Avaya, Calabrio, ComputerTel, Coordinated Systems, Inc., dvsAnalytics, Enghouse, Envision, Genesys, HigherGround, Mitel, NICE, OnviSource, OpenText, Serenova, TantaComm, Verint, VirtualLogger, Xarios, and ZOOM International. Revenue for Avaya is included at the WFO level, but not in the detailed analyses.



This report includes:

Total company GAAP revenue and market share analysis for all vendors who sell workforce optimization suites for contact centers and other uses

Revenue analysis and market share for the two primary industry categories: enterprise and security

Analysis of WFO market revenue and market share, by total company and contact center only

Revenue and market share analyses for recording and quality assurance/quality management, the two core applications in the WFO market

Growth comparisons analyzing 2016 and 2017 revenue and market share for the total company on a GAAP, contact center WFO, revenue source and sales-channel basis

Five-year revenue trend analyses for total company revenue based on GAAP, contact center WFO, geography, vertical, revenue source and sales channel

Five-year revenue trends by application for 14 workforce optimization segments, including recording (contact center, non-contact center and video), quality management/assurance, workforce management (contact center and non-contact center), speech analytics, performance management, surveying/voice of the customer, desktop analytics, robotic process automation (RPA), text analytics, eLearning/coaching and gamification

Geographical analysis of revenue and market share for North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Caribbean and Latin America (CALA)/ Middle East and Africa (MEA) (combined), by vendor for each region

Back-office/branch revenue and market share analysis

Revenue source (hardware, license/software, cloud/hosted/software as a service (SaaS), and services) revenue and market share analysis, by vendor

Companies Mentioned



88

ASC

Aspect

Avaya

Calabrio

ComputerTel

Coordinated Systems Inc

dvsAnalytics

Enghouse

Envision

Genesys

HigherGround

Mitel

NICE

OnviSource

OpenText

Serenova

TantaComm

Verint

VirtualLogger

Xarios

ZOOM International

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Financial Information Sources



4. Debates about Methodology



5. Methodology



6. 2017 Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share (all WFO-related vendors)



7. 2017 Revenue and Market Share by Industry Category



8. 2017 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share



9. 2017 Total WFO and Recording Revenue and Market Share, Excluding Security-Related Solutions and Video



10. 2017 Contact Center WFO Revenue and Market Share



11. 2017 Quality Assurance/Quality Management Revenue and Market Share



12. Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share, 2017 vs. 2016 Comparison



13. Total Company GAAP Revenue, 2017 vs. 2016 Comparison



14. Total Company GAAP Revenue Trends, 2013-2017



15. Contact Center Workforce Optimization Revenue, 2017 vs. 2016 Comparison



16. Contact Center WFO Revenue Trends, 2013-2017



17. 2017 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Application



18. 2017 Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share



19. 2017 Contact Center Recording Revenue and Market Share



20. 2017 Non-Contact- Center Recording Revenue and Market Share



21. 2017 Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share



22. 2017 Total Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share



23. 2017 Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share



24. Revenue Trends by Geography, 2013-2017



25. 2017 North America (US and Canada) Revenue and Market Share



26. 2017 Europe Revenue and Market Share



27. 2017 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Market Share



28. 2017 Rest-of- World (CALA and MEA) Revenue and Market Share



29. Revenue Trends by Vertical, 2013-2017



30. 2017 Back-Office/Branch Revenue and Market Share



31. 2017 Hardware Revenue and Market Share



32. 2017 License/Software Revenue and Market Share



33. 2017 Cloud/Hosted/Software-as- a-Service Revenue and Market Share



34. 2017 Services Revenue and Market Share



35. Revenue Source Analysis, 2017 vs. 2016



36. Revenue Source Trends, 2013-2017



37. 2017 Direct Revenue and Market Share



38. 2017 Indirect Revenue and Market Share



39. Revenue by Sales Channel Analysis, 2017 vs. 2016 Comparison



40. Revenue by Sales Channel Trends, 2013-2017



