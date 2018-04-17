2018 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Technologies Report: Global Markets 2013-2018 & 2022

This research study includes market information on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and its key segments including applications, deployment, organization size, industry verticals and regions.

The use of ERP for different business applications is the core market segment that covers accounting and finance management, human resource management, procurement and order management, customer relationship management and supply chain management. Other applications include warehouse management and business intelligence. The ERP market is also bifurcated by deployment type, i.e., on-premise and cloud-based deployment.

The ERP market is also segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises based on its implementation in different sized organizations; organization size is is based on the number of employees. The SMEs segment is considered to be the enterprises comprised of between ten and 500 employees, while organizations which have more than 500 employees are considered to be in the large enterprises segment.

The ERP market is also segmented by vertical, including manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance), healthcare, retail and consumer goods, government and education, transportation and logistics, and IT and telecom. Professional services, energy and utility, chemicals and some other industries are considered in the other industries segment. The regional analysis of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for all of the above-mentioned segments in the ERP market with estimated values derived from solution providers' total revenue.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and market dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global ERP market.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market including Afas Software, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com, Inc, Sap Se, Smart Erp Solutions, Inc. and Synergix Technologies



Company Profiles



Adept Business Solutions

Afas Software

Apprise Software, Inc.

Associated Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Epicor Software Corporation

Infor Inc.

Iqms.Com

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qad Inc.

Qualtec Systems Ltd

Salesforce.Com, Inc

Sap Se

Smart Erp Solutions, Inc.

Synergix Technologies

Syspro

The Sage Group Plc

Unit4

Workday, Inc.

Workwise Llc

