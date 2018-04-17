2018 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Technologies Report: Global Markets 2013-2018 & 2022

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Technologies: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study includes market information on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and its key segments including applications, deployment, organization size, industry verticals and regions.
The use of ERP for different business applications is the core market segment that covers accounting and finance management, human resource management, procurement and order management, customer relationship management and supply chain management. Other applications include warehouse management and business intelligence. The ERP market is also bifurcated by deployment type, i.e., on-premise and cloud-based deployment.
The ERP market is also segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises based on its implementation in different sized organizations; organization size is is based on the number of employees. The SMEs segment is considered to be the enterprises comprised of between ten and 500 employees, while organizations which have more than 500 employees are considered to be in the large enterprises segment.
The ERP market is also segmented by vertical, including manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance), healthcare, retail and consumer goods, government and education, transportation and logistics, and IT and telecom. Professional services, energy and utility, chemicals and some other industries are considered in the other industries segment. The regional analysis of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for all of the above-mentioned segments in the ERP market with estimated values derived from solution providers' total revenue.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and market dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global ERP market.
Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market including Afas Software, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com, Inc, Sap Se, Smart Erp Solutions, Inc. and Synergix Technologies
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market
- AECOM Acquired URS
- WSP Global Acquired Parsons Brinckerhoff
- Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Acquired Sinclair Knight Merz (SKM)
- Sweco AB Acquired Grontmij
- RSK Group Acquired ADAS UK
- Merger of GHD and CRA
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Characteristics
4 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Size and Growth
Historic Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints
Forecast Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints
5 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Trends and Strategies
IoT and Other Smart Technologies for Waste Management
Innovative Service Offerings
Water and Waste Management Solutions for Low Income Geographies
6 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Segmentation
Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market, by Segment
Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
Global Solid Waste Management Consulting Services Market, by Segment
Global Waste Water Management Consulting Services Market, by Segment
7 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Regional and Country Analysis
Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market, by Region
Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market, Historic and Forecast, by Region, 2013-2022
Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Segmentation, by Region, 2017
Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market, by Country
Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country, 2013-2022
Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Segmentation, by Country, 2017
8 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Customer Information
Improper Waste Management Leads to Health Hazards
Pricing Trends in the Solid Waste Industry
Millennial Generation is Least Trusting of Recycling Operations
9 Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Comparison with Macroeconomic Factors
Global Per Capita Average Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Expenditure
Company Profiles
- Adept Business Solutions
- Afas Software
- Apprise Software, Inc.
- Associated Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Infor Inc.
- Iqms.Com
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Qad Inc.
- Qualtec Systems Ltd
- Salesforce.Com, Inc
- Sap Se
- Smart Erp Solutions, Inc.
- Synergix Technologies
- Syspro
- The Sage Group Plc
- Unit4
- Workday, Inc.
- Workwise Llc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/87pnpr/2018_enterprise?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-enterprise-resource-planning-erp-technologies-report-global-markets-2013-2018--2022-300631138.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article