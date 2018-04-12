2018 Global Automotive Aftermarket Outlook Report - Top Trends in 2018 and Beyond

The global automotive aftermarket revenues will rise during 2018, largely driven by the growth in developing markets, opening up new opportunities for passenger car and light truck parts and service providers, especially in the emerging markets.

This research compiles findings from various deliverables published by the Mobility Team over the past two years. While the report includes key highlights of the Global Automotive Aftermarket during 2017, it also covers 2018 outlook in North America, Europe, China, India, and Latin America.

The research includes analyses of vehicles in operation, vehicle ownership, aftermarket replacement revenues for top part categories, and also information on eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket in different regions. Regional analysis also includes identification of influencers and opportunities related to the automotive aftermarket in each region under scope. It includes an analysis of Mega Trends impacting the global automotive aftermarket, with a specific focus on Digitization and Telematics in the aftermarket ecosystem. Specific conclusions and an outlook are also presented for each region, along with identifying strategic imperatives for different market participants, keeping the outlook at the forefront.

