2018 Global Automotive Aftermarket Outlook Report - Top Trends in 2018 and Beyond

The global automotive aftermarket revenues will rise during 2018, largely driven by the growth in developing markets, opening up new opportunities for passenger car and light truck parts and service providers, especially in the emerging markets.
This research compiles findings from various deliverables published by the Mobility Team over the past two years. While the report includes key highlights of the Global Automotive Aftermarket during 2017, it also covers 2018 outlook in North America, Europe, China, India, and Latin America.
The research includes analyses of vehicles in operation, vehicle ownership, aftermarket replacement revenues for top part categories, and also information on eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket in different regions. Regional analysis also includes identification of influencers and opportunities related to the automotive aftermarket in each region under scope. It includes an analysis of Mega Trends impacting the global automotive aftermarket, with a specific focus on Digitization and Telematics in the aftermarket ecosystem. Specific conclusions and an outlook are also presented for each region, along with identifying strategic imperatives for different market participants, keeping the outlook at the forefront.
Companies Mentioned:
- Amazon
- AutoZone
- BMW
- Delphi
- LKQ
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- PSA
- ZF
- eBay Motors
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Highlights of 2017
- Top 5 Predictions for 2018
2. Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Global Automotive Aftermarket Overview
- Global Light VIO
- Global Aftermarket Revenue Market Size Potential
- Global Automotive Aftermarket Top-Trends in 2018 and Beyond
- Global Aftermarket-Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Global Average Vehicle Age-2017
- Global Automotive Aftermarket-2018 eRetailing Overview
- Emerging Competitive Strategies in Aftermarket eCommerce
- Key Aftermarket Developments in 2017-Global
- Future Trends-Evolution of the OES Channel
- Future Trends-Amazon's Single Platform for Car Ownership
- Future Trends-Pure Players Shifting to B2B
- Future Trends-Data Monetization for Aftermarket
- Future Trends-Impact of ADAS/Autonomous Cars
4. North American Automotive Aftermarket Outlook
- Regional Outlook-US
- Regional Outlook-Canada
- North America Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook-Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
5. European Automotive Aftermarket Outlook
- Regional Outlook-Europe
- Europe-Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook-Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas-Europe
6. Chinese Automotive Aftermarket Outlook
- Regional Outlook-China
- China-Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook-Revenue by Parts Type, China
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Automotive Aftermarket-Opportunity Areas in China
7. Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Outlook
- Regional Outlook-Latin America
- Latin America Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook-Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Automotive Aftermarket-Opportunity Areas in Latin America
8. Indian Automotive Aftermarket Outlook
- Regional Outlook-India
- India Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook-Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Automotive Aftermarket-Opportunity Areas
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Data Monetization and Blockchain
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Top 5 Predictions for 2018
- Global Automotive Aftermarket Top-Trends in 2018 and Beyond
10. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word-Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- 2017 Research Plan
- 2018 Planned Research
- List of Exhibits
