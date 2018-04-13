2018 Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies: Market Sizes, Prices and Trends - Forecast to 2022

The report intends to explain the critical trends in the vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors, and provides insights to the stakeholders and potential entrants.

This study contributes to the areas of market growth among vaccine manufacturers and end users. The report provides useful information to all the market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties.

Key Findings



Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

A review of vaccine technology and its challenges, innovations, opportunities, and regulatory hurdles

Evaluations of market sizes and developments for vaccine classes (prophylactic and therapeutic), vaccine types (inactivated, conjugate, attenuated, recombinant vector, subunit, toxoid, combination, and dendritic cells), vaccine end users (humans and animals) and disease indications (infectious, cancer, and allergy)

Examination of the industry environment, strategies, market influences, and driving forces

Identification of regional market sizes, prices, and trends

Analysis of relevant patents

Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories., Baxter International Inc., Bayer Animal Health, GE Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Lg Life Sciences., Novartis Pharma Ag and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered





1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Immune System and Vaccines

How Vaccines Work

Types of Immunity

Advantages of Vaccination

History of Vaccines

Types of Vaccines

Adjuvants and Excipients

Infectious Diseases Preventable by Vaccines

Rapid Manufacturing for Pandemics

Laws and Regulations

Opportunities

Current Situation

4 Market Breakdown by Human Vaccine

Types of Human Vaccines

Attenuated (Live) Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

rDNA/DNA Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Other/Combination Vaccines

Vaccine by Age Group

Vaccine by Disease Type

5 Market Breakdown by Animal Vaccines

Animal Vaccines

Market by Type

6 Patent Analysis

Patents by Year

Patents by Vaccine Type

Patents by Patent Office

Patents by Company

Patents by Assignee

7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of World

8 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Aeras Global

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Bio-Manguinhos

Biological E. Ltd.

Bioproperties Pty Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

CSL Ltd.

Elanco Animal Health

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

Fatro Spa

GE Healthcare

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

LG Life Sciences

Maxcyte Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merial Sas

Novartis Pharma Ag

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfenex Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Profectus Biosciences Inc.

PT Bio Farma

Replikins Ltd.

Sanofi Pasteur

Serum Institute Of India Ltd.

Statens Serum Institut

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Xeme Biopharma Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

