2018 Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies: Market Sizes, Prices and Trends - Forecast to 2022

The "Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report intends to explain the critical trends in the vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors, and provides insights to the stakeholders and potential entrants.
This study contributes to the areas of market growth among vaccine manufacturers and end users. The report provides useful information to all the market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties.
Key Findings
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- A review of vaccine technology and its challenges, innovations, opportunities, and regulatory hurdles
- Evaluations of market sizes and developments for vaccine classes (prophylactic and therapeutic), vaccine types (inactivated, conjugate, attenuated, recombinant vector, subunit, toxoid, combination, and dendritic cells), vaccine end users (humans and animals) and disease indications (infectious, cancer, and allergy)
- Examination of the industry environment, strategies, market influences, and driving forces
- Identification of regional market sizes, prices, and trends
- Analysis of relevant patents
- Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories., Baxter International Inc., Bayer Animal Health, GE Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Lg Life Sciences., Novartis Pharma Ag and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Immune System and Vaccines
- How Vaccines Work
- Types of Immunity
- Advantages of Vaccination
- History of Vaccines
- Types of Vaccines
- Adjuvants and Excipients
- Infectious Diseases Preventable by Vaccines
- Rapid Manufacturing for Pandemics
- Laws and Regulations
- Opportunities
- Current Situation
4 Market Breakdown by Human Vaccine
- Types of Human Vaccines
- Attenuated (Live) Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines
- rDNA/DNA Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Other/Combination Vaccines
- Vaccine by Age Group
- Vaccine by Disease Type
5 Market Breakdown by Animal Vaccines
- Animal Vaccines
- Market by Type
6 Patent Analysis
- Patents by Year
- Patents by Vaccine Type
- Patents by Patent Office
- Patents by Company
- Patents by Assignee
7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of World
8 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aeras Global
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Baxter International Inc.
- Bayer Animal Health
- Bharat Biotech International Ltd.
- Bio-Manguinhos
- Biological E. Ltd.
- Bioproperties Pty Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
- CSL Ltd.
- Elanco Animal Health
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc.
- Fatro Spa
- GE Healthcare
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- LG Life Sciences
- Maxcyte Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Merial Sas
- Novartis Pharma Ag
- Panacea Biotec Ltd.
- Pfenex Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Profectus Biosciences Inc.
- PT Bio Farma
- Replikins Ltd.
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Serum Institute Of India Ltd.
- Statens Serum Institut
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Xeme Biopharma Inc.
- Zoetis Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ttn8jr/2018_global?w=5
