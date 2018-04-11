2018 Global Metal & Ceramic Injection Molding Market (2016-2024) - Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Automotive
- Consumer Products
- Medical / Healthcare
- Mechanical Parts
- Information Technology
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co. (USA)
- ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (USA)
- CMG Technologies (UK)
- CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Form Technologies Company (USA)
- Epson Atmix Corp. (Japan)
- GKN plc (UK)
- Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Parmatech Corp. (USA)
- Phillips-Medisize Corp. (USA)
- Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- PSM Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Smith Metal Products (USA)
- SSI-Sintered Specialties, Inc. (USA)
- World Class Technology (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. Industry Overview
Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing Technology
Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to Market Growth
Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets
Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding Technologies
Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages
Ability to Process Intricate Geometries
High-Volume Production & Time-to-Market Benefits
High Efficiency Process
Weight Savings
Cost Economies
Green Technology
MIM Vs. Traditional Powder Metallurgy (PM): A Comparative Analysis
MIM Advantages Over Machining, Investment Casting and Die Casting: A Snapshot
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market
Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the Developed Markets
2. Noteworthy Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues
Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled
HIP Enhances MIM's Proficiency
Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus
Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology
Micro-MIM Expands Application Range with Production of Micro-Components
MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry
Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market
Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New Opportunities
Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector
Turbochargers
Fuel Systems
Automotive Magnetic Materials
Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales
Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts
Consumer Electronics
Smartphones
Strong Potential Opportunities Ahead
Watches
Eyewear
Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing
Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM
Aerospace Sector: An Untapped Market
MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector
Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Part
3. Product Overview
Introduction
Metal Injection Molding: A Definition
MIM: Process Overview
Metal Powders Used in MIM
Binders Used in MIM
MIM Sintering Process
Advantages of MIM
Metal Injection Molding: End-Use Markets
Automotive
Consumer Products
Medical / Healthcare
Mechanical
Information Technology
Select Applications of Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding (MIM/CIM) Parts by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
Ceramic Injection Molding
CIM: Process Overview
End Use Applications of CIM
Advantages of CIM
4. Recent Industry Activity
Metal Powder Products Acquires NetShape Technologies
TactoTek Enters into Collaboration with Dassault Systmes
Platinum Equity to Acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems
NanoXplore to Acquire CEBO Injections SA
Phillips-Medisize Expands its Metal Injection Molding Facility
Alpha Sintered Metals Acquires Precision Made Products
CoorsTek Takes Over Philips' Dutch Ceramic Injection Moulding Operation
Zoltrix to Increase MIM Parts Production Capacity
5. Focus on Select Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)
The United States (29)
Canada (2)
Japan (5)
Europe (20)
- France (2)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (6)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mmkbx/2018_global_metal?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-global-metal--ceramic-injection-molding-market-2016-2024---need-for-precision-parts-in-consumer-products-drives-mim-sales-300628095.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article