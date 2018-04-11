2018 Global Metal & Ceramic Injection Molding Market (2016-2024) - Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Sectors:

Automotive

Consumer Products

Medical / Healthcare

Mechanical Parts

Information Technology

The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co. (USA)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ( USA )

) CMG Technologies (UK)

CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Form Technologies Company ( USA )

) Epson Atmix Corp. ( Japan )

) GKN plc (UK)

Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Parmatech Corp. ( USA )

) Phillips-Medisize Corp. ( USA )

) Polymer Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) PSM Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Smith Metal Products ( USA )

) SSI-Sintered Specialties, Inc. ( USA )

) World Class Technology ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing Technology

Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to Market Growth

Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets

Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding Technologies

Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages

Ability to Process Intricate Geometries

High-Volume Production & Time-to-Market Benefits

High Efficiency Process

Weight Savings

Cost Economies

Green Technology

MIM Vs. Traditional Powder Metallurgy (PM): A Comparative Analysis

MIM Advantages Over Machining, Investment Casting and Die Casting: A Snapshot

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market

Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the Developed Markets



2. Noteworthy Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled

HIP Enhances MIM's Proficiency

Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus

Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology

Micro-MIM Expands Application Range with Production of Micro-Components

MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry

Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market

Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New Opportunities

Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector

Turbochargers

Fuel Systems

Automotive Magnetic Materials

Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales

Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Strong Potential Opportunities Ahead

Watches

Eyewear

Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing

Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM

Aerospace Sector: An Untapped Market

MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector

Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Part



3. Product Overview

Introduction

Metal Injection Molding: A Definition

MIM: Process Overview

Metal Powders Used in MIM

Binders Used in MIM

MIM Sintering Process

Advantages of MIM

Metal Injection Molding: End-Use Markets

Automotive

Consumer Products

Medical / Healthcare

Mechanical

Information Technology

Select Applications of Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding (MIM/CIM) Parts by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Ceramic Injection Molding

CIM: Process Overview

End Use Applications of CIM

Advantages of CIM



4. Recent Industry Activity

Metal Powder Products Acquires NetShape Technologies

TactoTek Enters into Collaboration with Dassault Systmes

Platinum Equity to Acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems

NanoXplore to Acquire CEBO Injections SA

Phillips-Medisize Expands its Metal Injection Molding Facility

Alpha Sintered Metals Acquires Precision Made Products

CoorsTek Takes Over Philips' Dutch Ceramic Injection Moulding Operation

Zoltrix to Increase MIM Parts Production Capacity



Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)



The United States (29)

Canada (2)

Japan (5)

Europe (20)

- France (2)

- Germany (5)

- The United Kingdom (5)

- Italy (2)

- Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)



