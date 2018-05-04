2018 Global Oncology Nutrition Market Analysis by Cancer Type - Forecast to 2023

The global oncology nutrition market is expected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.46 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Factors such as shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition, increasing incidence of cancer, growing demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector, rising number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions are driving the market growth.

The report analyzes the oncology nutrition market by type of cancer and region. Based on cancer type, the head and neck cancers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. Patients with head and neck cancers suffer from severe problems associated with oral nutritional intake. Thus, the enteral route is used for nutrition support. With the increasing number of such cancers cases, the uptake of tube feeding formulas has increased. Also, conditions such as severe mucositis, xerostomia, dysgeusia, and nausea & vomiting limit nutritional intake, adding to the adoption of oncology nutritional feeding formulas.

Although, tube feeding is an effective and cost-efficient option for providing clinical nutrition, certain complications associated with the use of these devices can result in additional healthcare costs. Also, the limited reimbursement associated with its use pose significant restraint for greater adoption of these feeding formulas.

Geographically, the oncology nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, large population base, and rapid improvements in the health insurance sector.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Covered

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Years Considered



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Analysis



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Clinical Challenges

4.2 Market Challenges

4.3 Product Attributes Assessment

4.4 Insights of Industry Experts



5 Global Oncology Nutritional Feeding Formulas Market, By Cancer Type

5.1 Overview - Cancer

5.2 Market Size, By Cancer Type

5.3 Head and Neck Cancer

5.4 Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers

5.5 Liver Cancer

5.6 Pancreatic Cancer

5.7 Esophageal Cancer

5.8 Lung Cancer

5.9 Breast Cancer

5.1 Blood Cancer

5.11 Other Cancers



6 Product Portfolio Assessment



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Nestle

7.3 Danone

7.4 Fresenius Kabi

7.5 B. Braun



8 Market Share Analysis



