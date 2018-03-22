2018 Global Photocatalyst Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027

The Global Photocatalyst Market is poised to grow over the next decade. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand from construction industry, increasing adoption in air and water purification, and raising investments in research & development activities.

Based on material, the market is categorized into titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and other materials. By application, the market is segmented by water purification, self-cleaning, air purification, and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing demand from construction industry

3.1.2 Increasing adoption in air and water purification

3.1.3 Raising investments in research & development activities

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Photocatalyst Market, By Material

4.1 Titanium dioxide

4.1.1 Titanium dioxide Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 Zinc oxide

4.2.1 Zinc oxide Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.3 Other Materials

4.3.1 Other Materials Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5 Photocatalyst Market, By Application

5.1 Water purification

5.1.1 Water purification Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2 Self-cleaning

5.2.1 Self-cleaning Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.3 Air purification

5.3.1 Air purification Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.4 Other Applications

5.4.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.1 US

6.1.1.2 Canada

6.1.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.1 Germany

6.2.1.2 U.K.

6.2.1.3 Italy

6.2.1.4 France

6.2.1.5 Spain

6.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.3.1.1 China

6.3.1.2 Japan

6.3.1.3 India

6.3.1.4 Australia

6.3.1.5 New Zealand

6.3.1.6 Rest of APAC

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.1.2 UAE

6.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.1 Argentina

6.5.1.2 Brazil

6.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.6.1.1 South Africa

6.6.1.2 Others



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 BASF SE

8.2 Cardinal Glass Industries

8.3 Daikin Industries

8.4 Green Millennium

8.5 JSR Corporation

8.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

8.7 Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

8.8 Marusyo Sangyo

8.9 Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

8.10 Nanoptek Corp.

8.11 Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd.

8.12 Panasonic Corp.

8.13 PPG Industries

8.14 Saint-Gobain

8.15 Showa Denko K.K.

8.16 TOTO Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gdpv5/2018_global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-global-photocatalyst-market-analysis--trends---industry-forecast-to-2027-300618241.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

