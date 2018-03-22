2018 Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027

The Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices is poised to grow over the next decade. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing occurrence of postpartum hemorrhage, rising incidence of pregnancy related complications and increasing government educational initiatives and training about women's health.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Based on product the market is categorized into uniject prefilled injection system, uterine balloon tamponade and non-pneumatic anti-shock garment (NASG). The uterine balloon tamponade segment is further sub-segmented into foley catheter, bakri balloon tamponade, condom catheters, rusch balloon and bt-cath balloon.

By end user, market is segregated by private hospital and public hospital.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing occurrence of postpartum hemorrhage

3.1.2 Rising incidence of pregnancy related complications

3.1.3 Increasing government educational initiatives and training about women's health

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market, By Product

4.1 Uniject Prefilled Injection System

4.1.1 Uniject Prefilled Injection System Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 Uterine Balloon Tamponade

4.2.1 Uterine Balloon Tamponade Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Foley Catheter

4.2.1.1.1 Foley Catheter Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Bakri Balloon Tamponade

4.2.1.2.1 Bakri Balloon Tamponade Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Condom Catheters

4.2.1.3.1 Condom Catheters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.4 Rusch balloon

4.2.1.4.1 Rusch balloon Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.5 BT-Cath balloon

4.2.1.5.1 BT-Cath balloon Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.3 Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment (NASG)

4.3.1 Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment (NASG) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5 Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market, By Application

5.1 Private Hospital

5.1.1 Private Hospital Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2 Public Hospital

5.2.1 Public Hospital Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.1 US

6.1.1.2 Canada

6.1.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.1 France

6.2.1.2 Germany

6.2.1.3 Italy

6.2.1.4 Spain

6.2.1.5 UK

6.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.3.1.1 China

6.3.1.2 Japan

6.3.1.3 India

6.3.1.4 Australia

6.3.1.5 New Zealand

6.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.1.2 UAE

6.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.1 Argentina

6.5.1.2 Brazil

6.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.6.1.1 South Africa

6.6.1.2 Others



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Becton Dickinson and Company

8.2 Utah Medical Products, Inc.

8.3 Bactiguard AB

8.4 Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH)

8.5 GE Healthcare

8.6 Inpress Technologies

8.7 Zoex Niasg

8.8 3RD Stone Design, Inc

8.9 Teleflex Incorporated

8.10 Cook Medical, Inc.

8.11 C. R. Bard, Inc

8.12 Revmedx Inc.

8.13 Vitality Medical



