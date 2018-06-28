2018 India Inverter Market by Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave, and Square Wave), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Capacity (Up to 2 kVA, 2-10 kVA, and Above 10 kVA)

DUBLIN, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Inverter Market By Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave, and Square Wave), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Capacity (Up to 2 kVA, 2-10 kVA, and Above 10 kVA), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the inverter market is forecast to surpass $694 million by 2023 in India. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for power backup solutions across residential, commercial as well as industrial sectors.
Moreover, government's initiatives to improve electrification rate in India coupled with technological developments is further expected to positively influence India inverter market in the coming years. Rising demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities is expected to further steer growth in India inverter market over the course of next five years.
The report discusses the following aspects of inverter market in India:
- Inverter Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave, and Square Wave), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Capacity (Up to 2 kVA, 2-10 kVA, and Above 10 kVA)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Companies Mentioned
- Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- V-Guard Industries
- Microtek International Private Limited
- Su-Kam Power Systems Limited
- Exide Industries Limited
- Amara Raja Batteries Limited
- Genus Innovation Limited
- Arise India Limited
- Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited
- Uniline Energy Systems Private Limited
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Parameters Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Main Findings: Specifications of Brand Used
4.3. Factors Considered Before Purchase
4.4. Brand Awareness: Unaided
4.5. Brand Awareness: Aided
5. India Inverter Market Outlook
5.1. Installed Base Analysis
5.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.2.1. By Value
5.2.2. By Volume
5.3. Market Share & Forecast
5.3.1. By Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave, and Square Wave)
5.3.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)
5.3.3. By Region (North, South, East, and West)
5.3.4. By Capacity (Up to 2 kVA, 2-10 kVA, and Above 10 kVA)
5.3.5. By Company
5.4. Market Attractiveness Index
5.4.1. By Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave, and Square Wave)
5.4.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)
5.4.3. By Region (North, South, East, and West)
5.4.4. By Capacity (Up to 2 kVA, 2-10 kVA, and Above 10 kVA)
6. India Residential Inverter Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type
6.2.2. By Region
6.2.3. By Capacity
6.2.4. By Company
7. India Commercial Inverter Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Region
7.2.3. By Capacity
7.2.4. By Company
8. India Industrial Inverter Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Region
8.2.3. By Capacity
8.2.4. By Company
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Price Point Analysis
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. India Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competitive Benchmarking
14.2. Company Profile
14.2.1. Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
14.2.2. V-Guard Industries
14.2.3. Microtek International Private Limited
14.2.4. Su-Kam Power Systems Limited
14.2.5. Exide Industries Limited
14.2.6. Amara Raja Batteries Limited
14.2.7. Genus Innovation Limited
14.2.8. Arise India Limited
14.2.9. Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited
14.2.10. Uniline Energy Systems Private Limited
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/37tjvk/2018_india?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-india-inverter-market-by-type-pure-sine-wave-modified-sine-wave-and-square-wave-application-residential-commercial-and-industrial-and-capacity-up-to-2-kva-2-10-kva-and-above-10-kva-300673998.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article