2018 India Inverter Market by Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave, and Square Wave), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Capacity (Up to 2 kVA, 2-10 kVA, and Above 10 kVA)

According to the report, the inverter market is forecast to surpass $694 million by 2023 in India. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for power backup solutions across residential, commercial as well as industrial sectors.

Moreover, government's initiatives to improve electrification rate in India coupled with technological developments is further expected to positively influence India inverter market in the coming years. Rising demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities is expected to further steer growth in India inverter market over the course of next five years.



The report discusses the following aspects of inverter market in India:

Inverter Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave, and Square Wave), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Capacity (Up to 2 kVA, 2-10 kVA, and Above 10 kVA)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Companies Mentioned

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

V-Guard Industries

Microtek International Private Limited

Su-Kam Power Systems Limited

Exide Industries Limited

Amara Raja Batteries Limited

Genus Innovation Limited

Arise India Limited

Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited

Uniline Energy Systems Private Limited

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Parameters Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Main Findings: Specifications of Brand Used

4.3. Factors Considered Before Purchase

4.4. Brand Awareness: Unaided

4.5. Brand Awareness: Aided



5. India Inverter Market Outlook

5.1. Installed Base Analysis

5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1. By Value

5.2.2. By Volume

5.3. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1. By Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave, and Square Wave)

5.3.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)

5.3.3. By Region (North, South, East, and West)

5.3.4. By Capacity (Up to 2 kVA, 2-10 kVA, and Above 10 kVA)

5.3.5. By Company

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index

5.4.1. By Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave, and Square Wave)

5.4.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)

5.4.3. By Region (North, South, East, and West)

5.4.4. By Capacity (Up to 2 kVA, 2-10 kVA, and Above 10 kVA)



6. India Residential Inverter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Region

6.2.3. By Capacity

6.2.4. By Company



7. India Commercial Inverter Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Region

7.2.3. By Capacity

7.2.4. By Company



8. India Industrial Inverter Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Region

8.2.3. By Capacity

8.2.4. By Company



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Price Point Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competitive Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profile

14.2.1. Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.2. V-Guard Industries

14.2.3. Microtek International Private Limited

14.2.4. Su-Kam Power Systems Limited

14.2.5. Exide Industries Limited

14.2.6. Amara Raja Batteries Limited

14.2.7. Genus Innovation Limited

14.2.8. Arise India Limited

14.2.9. Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited

14.2.10. Uniline Energy Systems Private Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



