2018 Latin American IaaS Market: Forecast to 2022 - Insights Regarding Growth Opportunities and Trends

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Latin American IaaS Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study period is from 2016 to 2022, and the base year is 2017. The study examines the current competitive landscape, market drivers and restraints, and market development. It also provides insights regarding growth opportunities and trends that will affect market participants over the forecast period
The Latin American cloud services market has been witnessing changes in terms of consumer mindset toward cloud computing. Companies of different sizes and across a variety of verticals increasingly understand the benefits of the IaaS business model and make investments in the cloud.
The strategy of shifting capital expenditure to operational expenditure is an attractive one in today's economic environment. As opposed to investing money in expanding capacity, companies are turning to cloud services. The hosted private cloud still holds an important place in the Latin American IaaS market.
Public cloud will grow at a high rate throughout the forecast period, driven by the positive cost benefits it presents and by the increasing number of native cloud applications. However, the largest growth opportunities will emerge from the hybrid deployment model.
To extract maximum benefits from the cloud, companies are increasingly investing in hybrid infrastructure that combines multiple configurations, such as on-premise private cloud, public cloud, hosted private cloud, and bare-metal cloud. Other trends that are likely to create new opportunities are managed service offerings and the growth of multi-cloud providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Executive Summary
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
Market Overview
Market Definitions
Exchange Rates
Research Methodology
Research Scope
Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total IaaS Market
Drivers and Restraints - Total IaaS Market
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total IaaS Market
Forecasts and Trends - Total IaaS Market
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue Forecast by Deployment Model
Revenue Forecast by Deployment Model - Public Cloud
Revenue Forecast by Deployment Model - Public Cloud Discussion
Revenue Forecast by Deployment Model - Hosted Private Cloud
Revenue Forecast by Deployment Model - Hosted Private Cloud Discussion
5. Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country Discussion
Revenue Forecast - Argentina
Revenue Forecast - Argentina Discussion
Revenue Forecast - Brazil
Revenue Forecast - Brazil Discussion
Revenue Forecast - Chile
Revenue Forecast - Chile Discussion
Revenue Forecast - Colombia
Revenue Forecast - Colombia Discussion
Revenue Forecast - Mexico
Revenue Forecast - Mexico Discussion
Revenue Forecast - Peru
Revenue Forecast - Peru Discussion
Revenue Forecast - RoLA
Revenue Forecast - RoLA Discussion
6. Demand Analysis - Total IaaS Market
Demand Analysis - Total IaaS Market
Market Share - Total Cloud
Growth Analysis - By Country
Market Share - Total Cloud
Market Share - Discussion
7. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total IaaS Market
Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total IaaS Market
Market Share - Total IaaS Market
Competitive Environment - Total IaaS Market
Market Share - Public Cloud
Competitive Environment - Public Cloud
Market Share - Hosted Private Cloud
Competitive Environment - Hosted Private Cloud
Competitive Factors and Assessment
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity - Offer End-to-End Cloud Services and Integrate Capabilities to Support Connected Industries
Growth Opportunity - Offer Container Technology to Enterprises Running Data-intensive Workloads in Mature Cloud Markets
Growth Opportunity - Target Enterprises with Hyper-converged Wholesale Cloud Platforms in Emerging Cloud Markets
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Segment Analysis - Total IaaS Market
Segment Analysis - Total IaaS Market
Vertical Segments
Market Engineering Measurements - Finance
Market Engineering Measurements - Government
Market Engineering Measurements - Manufacturing
Market Engineering Measurements - Retail
Market Engineering Measurements - Finance
Market Engineering Measurements - Government
Market Engineering Measurements - Manufacturing
Market Engineering Measurements - Retail
Horizontal Segments
Competitive Factors and Assessment
10. End-user Insights
End-user Insights
Factors that Influence Cloud Provider Selection
Percentage of Storage Moved to the Cloud
Percentage of Applications Moved to the Cloud
Value of Cloud-based Solutions among Users
Barriers to the Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions among Non-Users
