2018 Latin American IaaS Market: Forecast to 2022 - Insights Regarding Growth Opportunities and Trends

The study period is from 2016 to 2022, and the base year is 2017. The study examines the current competitive landscape, market drivers and restraints, and market development. It also provides insights regarding growth opportunities and trends that will affect market participants over the forecast period

The Latin American cloud services market has been witnessing changes in terms of consumer mindset toward cloud computing. Companies of different sizes and across a variety of verticals increasingly understand the benefits of the IaaS business model and make investments in the cloud.



The strategy of shifting capital expenditure to operational expenditure is an attractive one in today's economic environment. As opposed to investing money in expanding capacity, companies are turning to cloud services. The hosted private cloud still holds an important place in the Latin American IaaS market.



Public cloud will grow at a high rate throughout the forecast period, driven by the positive cost benefits it presents and by the increasing number of native cloud applications. However, the largest growth opportunities will emerge from the hybrid deployment model.



To extract maximum benefits from the cloud, companies are increasingly investing in hybrid infrastructure that combines multiple configurations, such as on-premise private cloud, public cloud, hosted private cloud, and bare-metal cloud. Other trends that are likely to create new opportunities are managed service offerings and the growth of multi-cloud providers.



