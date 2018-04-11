2018 Malaysian Telecoms Market Analysis & Outlook Report (2005-2025) - Trends, Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "2018 Malaysia Telecom Market Analysis and Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research work strategically analyzes Malaysia telecommunications market, examining the recent trends, drivers and challenges across diverse dimensions such as growth, demand, pricing, competition, consumer behaviour, infrastructure, policies and others.
The study also provides in-depth analysis of segment wise telecommunications including mobile, fixed line and fixed broadband services. The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-segment including mobile, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2025.
Malaysia telecommunication revenues, investment and infrastructure details are also covered in the report. Further, emerging business environment in Malaysia together with comparison to five competitive benchmark countries are included, to assess the country's prominence on regional front.
On the competitive analysis front, leading companies along with their market shares are identified. Further, key business strategies of market leaders, their tariffs and SWOT profiles are included. In addition, the research work forecasts the demographic and economic drivers of Malaysia that enable strategy planners to formulate their pricing and branding strategies.
The report also includes latest telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other aspects are analyzed.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Malaysia Telecom Market Overview
Malaysia Telecom Market-Strategic Analysis
- Trends Shaping the Future of Malaysia Telecom Industry
- Key strategies being Implemented by Market Leaders
- Telecom Revenues in Malaysia
- Telecom Investments in Malaysia
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Malaysia Telecom Market Outlook
- Fixed Line Subscriber and Penetration Outlook
- Mobile Subscriber and Penetration Outlook
- Fixed Broadband Subscriber and Penetration Outlook
Malaysia Telecom Competitive Environment
- Market Shares by Company
- Major Operators-Domestic vs International
- Regulatory Body and Its Role in Industry
Malaysia Telecom Industry Benchmarking
- Overall Ranking as Compared to Peer Markets
- Demand Index
- Infrastructure Index
- Growth Index
Malaysia Economic Outlook to 2025
- GDP Forecast, 2005-2025
- GDP per Capita Forecast, 2005-2025
- Inflation Trends
Malaysia Demographic Outlook to 2025
- Population Forecast, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast by Gender, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast by Age Group, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast by Location-Rural Population: Urban Population, 2005-2025
- Unemployment Trends in Malaysia
Competitor Analysis
- Company A: Profile and operations in Malaysia
- Company B: Profile and operations in Malaysia
- Company C: Profile and operations in Malaysia
Recent Industry Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xlx29n/2018_malaysian?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-malaysian-telecoms-market-analysis--outlook-report-2005-2025---trends-drivers-and-challenges-300628140.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
