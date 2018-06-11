2018 Mosquito-borne Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
"Mosquito-borne Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018"provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for mosquito-borne diseases and comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for West Nile virus infections, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever and malaria. It also features dormant and discontinued products.
West Nile infection, Japanese encephalitis and yellow fever are all caused by flaviviruses, whereas malaria is caused by a parasite (Plasmodium). Symptoms of West Nile infection include a fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. There are 18 products in development for this indication.
Japanese encephalitis affects the membranes around the brain. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, diarrhea, seizures, muscle weakness and paralysis. There are 17 products in development for this indication.
Yellow fever is an acute systemic illness (hemorrhagic fever). Symptoms include irregular heartbeats, bleeding, vomiting, coma, delirium, fever, headache and muscle aches. There are 15 products in development for this indication.
Malaria is a life-threatening blood disease. Symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, sweats, fatigue, enlarged spleen, nausea and vomiting. There are 206 products in development for this indication.
Molecular targets acted on by products in development for mosquito-borne diseases include interferon receptors, toll-like receptors and pathogen proteins such as Plasmodium falciparum merozoite surface proteins. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Sanaria, Medigen and Ology Bioservices.
- Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
2.1 Mosquito-borne Diseases Report Coverage
2.2 West Nile Virus Infections - Overview
2.3 Japanese Encephalitis - Overview
2.4 Yellow Fever - Overview
2.5 Malaria - Overview
3 Therapeutics Development
3.1 West Nile Virus Infections
3.2 Japanese Encephalitis
3.3 Yellow Fever
3.4 Malaria
4 Therapeutics Assessment
4.1 West Nile Virus Infections
4.2 Japanese Encephalitis
4.3 Yellow Fever
4.4 Malaria
5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
5.1 West Nile Virus Infections
5.2 Japanese Encephalitis
5.3 Yellow Fever
5.4 Malaria
6 Dormant Projects
6.1 West Nile Virus Infections
6.2 Japanese Encephalitis
6.3 Yellow Fever
6.4 Malaria
7 Discontinued Products
7.1 Japanese Encephalitis
7.2 Malaria
8 Product Development Milestones
8.1 West Nile Virus Infections
8.2 Yellow Fever
8.3 Malaria
9 Appendix
- 4SC AG
- AbbVie Inc
- Abivax SA
- Adimmune Corp
- Agilvax Inc
- Akshaya Bio Inc
- AlfaSigma SpA
- Allergy Therapeutics Plc
- Altimmune Inc
- Artificial Cell Technologies Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Bharat Biotech Ltd
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd
- Carna Biosciences Inc
- Celgene Corp
- CEL-SCI Corp
- Cilian AG
- Curevac AG
- Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
- DesignMedix Inc
- DMG Deutsche Malaria GmbH
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Emergex Vaccines Ltd
- Ennaid Therapeutics LLC
- Fosun International Ltd
- GenVec Inc
- Genzyme Corp
- GeoVax Labs Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hager Biosciences LLC
- Hawaii Biotech Inc
- Hemispherx Biopharma Inc
- iBio Inc
- Ichor Medical Systems Inc
- ID Pharma Co Ltd
- Immunovaccine Inc
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd
- IPCA Laboratories Ltd
- Kancera AB
- Kineta Inc
- Kymab Ltd
- Lipocure Ltd
- Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
- LondonPharma Ltd
- Marinomed Biotech AG
- Merck KGaA
- Microbiotix Inc
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
- Mymetics Corp
- Nobelpharma Co Ltd
- Novartis AG
- Ology Bioservices Inc
- Osivax SAS
- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
- Panacea Biotec Ltd
- PaxVax Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Plex Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Protein Potential LLC
- Rodos BioTarget GmbH
- Sanaria Inc
- Sanofi
- SBI Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Theravectys SA
- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Valneva SE
- VLP Biotech Inc
