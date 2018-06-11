2018 Mosquito-borne Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review

"Mosquito-borne Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018"provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for mosquito-borne diseases and comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for West Nile virus infections, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever and malaria. It also features dormant and discontinued products.

West Nile infection, Japanese encephalitis and yellow fever are all caused by flaviviruses, whereas malaria is caused by a parasite (Plasmodium). Symptoms of West Nile infection include a fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. There are 18 products in development for this indication.



Japanese encephalitis affects the membranes around the brain. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, diarrhea, seizures, muscle weakness and paralysis. There are 17 products in development for this indication.



Yellow fever is an acute systemic illness (hemorrhagic fever). Symptoms include irregular heartbeats, bleeding, vomiting, coma, delirium, fever, headache and muscle aches. There are 15 products in development for this indication.



Malaria is a life-threatening blood disease. Symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, sweats, fatigue, enlarged spleen, nausea and vomiting. There are 206 products in development for this indication.



Molecular targets acted on by products in development for mosquito-borne diseases include interferon receptors, toll-like receptors and pathogen proteins such as Plasmodium falciparum merozoite surface proteins. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Sanaria, Medigen and Ology Bioservices.



Scope

Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Mosquito-borne Diseases Report Coverage

2.2 West Nile Virus Infections - Overview

2.3 Japanese Encephalitis - Overview

2.4 Yellow Fever - Overview

2.5 Malaria - Overview



3 Therapeutics Development

3.1 West Nile Virus Infections

3.2 Japanese Encephalitis

3.3 Yellow Fever

3.4 Malaria



4 Therapeutics Assessment

4.1 West Nile Virus Infections

4.2 Japanese Encephalitis

4.3 Yellow Fever

4.4 Malaria



5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

5.1 West Nile Virus Infections

5.2 Japanese Encephalitis

5.3 Yellow Fever

5.4 Malaria



6 Dormant Projects

6.1 West Nile Virus Infections

6.2 Japanese Encephalitis

6.3 Yellow Fever

6.4 Malaria



7 Discontinued Products

7.1 Japanese Encephalitis

7.2 Malaria



8 Product Development Milestones

8.1 West Nile Virus Infections

8.2 Yellow Fever

8.3 Malaria



9 Appendix





Companies Mentioned



4SC AG

AbbVie Inc

Abivax SA

Adimmune Corp

Agilvax Inc

Akshaya Bio Inc

AlfaSigma SpA

Allergy Therapeutics Plc

Altimmune Inc

Artificial Cell Technologies Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bharat Biotech Ltd

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Carna Biosciences Inc

Celgene Corp

CEL-SCI Corp

Cilian AG

Curevac AG

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

DesignMedix Inc

DMG Deutsche Malaria GmbH

Eisai Co Ltd

Emergex Vaccines Ltd

Ennaid Therapeutics LLC

Fosun International Ltd

GenVec Inc

Genzyme Corp

GeoVax Labs Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hager Biosciences LLC

Hawaii Biotech Inc

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

iBio Inc

Ichor Medical Systems Inc

ID Pharma Co Ltd

Immunovaccine Inc

Indian Immunologicals Ltd

IPCA Laboratories Ltd

Kancera AB

Kineta Inc

Kymab Ltd

Lipocure Ltd

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

LondonPharma Ltd

Marinomed Biotech AG

Merck KGaA

Microbiotix Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

Mymetics Corp

Nobelpharma Co Ltd

Novartis AG

Ology Bioservices Inc

Osivax SAS

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Panacea Biotec Ltd

PaxVax Inc

Pfizer Inc

Plex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Protein Potential LLC

Rodos BioTarget GmbH

Sanaria Inc

Sanofi

SBI Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd

Sinovac Biotech Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Theravectys SA

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc

Valneva SE

VLP Biotech Inc

