2018 Report on PCR Markets for Life Sciences Applications: Analysis (2016-2017) and Forecasts (2018-2022)

Including instruments, reagents, other consumables and software and services related to instruments, the market exceeds $2 billion dollars. This market is smaller than the clinical / diagnostics applications, but life science applications of PCR form an important basis for sales.

The life science market for PCR grew steadily for over two decades, although this growth is leveling off now. This is a large, diverse market that is now facing competition from next generation sequencing for a number of applications.

PCR technology has been widely licensed to other companies for both life science (for the purposes of this report, the research market equals the life science market) and diagnostic applications, and many companies are now active in these fields. Real-time PCR (qPCR) has become the most widely used DNA amplification method today.

PCR was the first of what are now many nucleic acid amplification test (PCR) methods that have been developed and commercialized. Examples of isothermal PCRs include loop mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), nicking enzyme amplification reaction (NEAR), strand displacement amplification (SDA), nucleic acid sequence based amplification (NASBA) and transcription-mediated amplification (TMA).

Isothermal PCRs have been developed that can provide results more quickly than qPCR, sometimes in less than 30 minutes. Reduced equipment requirements, simpler workflows, and applicability to sample-to-answer platforms make isothermal methods ideal for decentralized and point-of-care molecular diagnostics. Both isothermal PCR and qPCR technologies are being applied to point-of-care and near-patient molecular diagnostics, opening up another new market for PCR-based tests.

Over time, many changes and improvements in PCR technology have been developed. One significant advance was the development of real-time PCR. With real-time PCR, detection of the amplicon occurs in real-time as the amplification reaction progresses, versus the initial PCR test technology method (traditional PCR), in which detection of amplified DNA product (amplicon) takes place at the end of the reaction (end-point PCR). Real-time PCR assays can be quantitative assays, measuring the initial number of copies of the target or template DNA that is present in a sample. Real-time PCR is typically referred to as qPCR, while the term " RT-PCR" is usually reserved for reverse transcriptase PCR, a method used to make a complementary DNA (cDNA) strand from RNA.

Digital PCR (dPCR) divides the reaction into smaller, discrete reactions, partitioning them so that individual nucleic acid molecules are localized and concentrated within numerous separate regions, be they in microplates, capillaries, arrays of miniaturized chambers, or water-oil emulsions (in a technique called droplet digital PCR, or ddPCR).

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Overview

Scope and Methodology

Market Overview

Table Life Science PCR Market, Instruments versus Consumables, Worldwide, 2016 and 2021 (in millions USD)

Future Prospects in the PCR Market

2. Introduction

Development and Evolution of Polymerase Chain Reaction and Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

Development and Evolution of PCR

Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Methods

Advances in Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology and Emerging Applications

Point-of-View

3. Technology Trends and Innovation

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) - Overview

PCR, RT-PCR, and qPCR

Digital PCR

Multiplex PCR

Other Modifications of PCR

Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (PCR) Methods

Platforms Used in Different PCR Markets - Research, Clinical Laboratories, and Point-of-Care Testing

New Applications of PCR - Combining PCR with Other Technologies

PCR as Part of Sample Prep before DNA Sequencing

4. Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests in Research

Research Applications of Polymerase Chain Reaction

Non-Clinical Applications of Polymerase Chain Reaction

5. Deals - Polymerase Chain Reaction/Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Companies



Mergers and Acquisitions

Corporate Agreements and Collaborations (Not Including Pharmaceutical Companies)

Collaborations and Other Agreements with Universities, Non-Profit Research Institutes and Government

6. Market Drivers and Challenges - Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Market

Issues and Hurdles Faced by PCR Companies Selling to the Life Science (Research) Market

Competition from Companies Utilizing PCR and Other PCR Technologies

Competition and Market Opportunities Driven by Other (non-PCR) Technologies

Future Prospects

7. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (PCR) Market Analysis



Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Market Overview

Life Science PCR Market

Past and Future Growth of Overall Life Science PCR Market

Life Science PCR Market - Instruments versus Consumables

Life Science PCR Market - By Geographical Distribution

Life Science PCR Market by Type of PCR

Life Science PCR Market by Application

General Medical/Disease Research

Pharmaceutical Research

8. Company Profiles



Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

AutoGenomics, Inc.

BJS Biotehchnologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioGenex Laboratories, Inc.

Bioneer Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Cole-Parmer (formerly Bibby Scientific)

Denville Scientific, Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Fluidigm Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

LGC Douglas Scientific

Lucigen Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

