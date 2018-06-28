2018 Report on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) - Analysis, Trends, New Developments & Future Outlook

This report offers an analysis based on key trends, drivers and new developments in the domain. This report analyzes factors that influence NATO member states defense spending, their threats perception, defense requirements, procurement projects, technology development domains, inter organization relationships and its future role in global arena.

Driven by the need to counter Russia and contain the threat emanating from a rapid militarization of China, NATO countries are likely to increase their defense spending drastically.

As of 2017, The US, with a share of 71.7% was the single largest spender within NATO. The US Defense budget inclusive of pensions and R&D expenditure amounted to about US$686 billion, as a result the North American defense spending surpasses that of Europe within NATO. Between 2013-2017, North America accounted for 73% of the NATO spending, while the European NATO countries, together, with the European NATO member states accounting for the rest of the 27% of the defense expenditure.

Between 2013-2017, the US led NATO with defense expenditure of around US$3.3 trillion. The UK with a cumulative defense spending of around US$299 billion ranked as the second largest defense spender within NATO alliance. While France, with a cumulative spending of just over US$237 billion ranked as the third largest defense spender within the entire NATO alliance.

Driven by the need to rationalize costs NATO countries will increasingly focus on undertaking joint development or procurement of military equipment. NATO countries are also likely to focus on undertaking joint procurement of military equipment.

For instance in June 2017, Germany and Norway formally agreed to join Luxembourg and The Netherlands for acquiring a fleet of A-330 Multi Role Tanker and Transport (MRTT) aircraft and jointly operating it for meeting their requirements.

Similarly in February 2018, Canada and Poland formally joined other NATO members like Greece, Germany, Spain, Italy and Turkey to jointly procure Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA).



In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Snapshot of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), including highlights of the need for alliance, trends, and technology developments.

Insights into the NATO-defense spending, its strengths, weakness opportunities and threats with respect to Russia .

. Insights on the prevalent trends in the NATO alliance.

Insights into future requirements, current procurements and new areas of technological developments that will shape alliance future defense policy.

Analysis of the top defense spenders within NATO, their force structure.

Analysis of the future peripheral alliances that NATO will pursue in future.

Key Highlights



NATO defense spending is primarily fueled by need to counter Russian military capabilities and contain the laters influence within Europe .

. With Russia increasingly taking a hostile stand, NATO member states are expected to increase their defense spending over the coming years and invest in military hardware to deter Russia from further agression.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Defense Expenditure Analysis



4. Long Security Term Trends



5. General Trends



6. Contracting with NATO



7. Technology Developments and Procurements



8. Future Outlook



9. Peripheral Alliances of NATO

