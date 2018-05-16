NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information and Communication technologies poised to have the highest impact in 2018



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05397895



The proliferation of digital technologies has remained substantial over the past two decades. With 'intelligence' being seen as the next evolution post digitization, disruptive technology innovations in the ICT space are being developed around the world and have deeply permeated various applications and markets.



The research service delves deeper into information and communication technologies from various technology and market attractiveness metrics such as innovation landscape, patent, funding, market potential, applications impact, regional adoption and disruptive potential. Technologies covered in this report include: Deep Learning, Blockchain, 5G, Cognitive Security, Haptic Reality, Conversational Computing, Small Data, Hyperimaging Analytics, XaaS (Everything-as-a-Service) and Edge Intelligence



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05397895



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-top-information-and-communication-technologies-300649568.html