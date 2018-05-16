2018 Top Technologies in Advanced Manufacturing and Automation

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Manufacturing, Metal 3D Printing, Hybrid Manufacturing and Nanofabrication Drive Growth in the Manufacturing Sector



Industries today are in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) driven by the use of smart connected devices.IoT solutions are moving towards integrating machines, services, and products leveraging big data analytics to obtain useful data through intelligent networks.



Key benefits include: customization, improved productivity and efficiency, and reduced cost.

The technology and innovation research report covers the top 10 Advanced Manufacturing and Automation technologies that will have highest impact in the near-to medium-term.Key technologies in the Advanced Manufacturing and Automation cluster were evaluated to arrive at the top 10 technologies for 2018.



The technologies were selected after critical evaluation of an exhaustive list of technologies using TechVision's proprietary selection methodology. The research service assesses technologies from various aspects such as nature of disruption, key technology drivers, market potential, patents, funding, applications and megatrends impacted.

The top 10 technologies covered in this research service are Cognitive Manufacturing, Collaborative Robots, Metal 3D Printing, Nanofabrication, Hybrid Manufacturing, Big Area Additive Manufacturing, Automated Optical Metrology, Self-Piercing Rivet, Advanced Lithography and Agile Robots.



