2018 Top Technologies in Medical Devices & Imaging

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05397901



TechVision's Medical Devices and Imaging technology cluster's flagship research service profiles ten cutting-edge medical technologies that are expected to have a huge impact on the healthcare industry in the next two years.Each of technologies that have been profiled here represent billions of dollars in market potential, and have a rich track record of R&D funding, intellectual property (IP) activity and a vibrant innovation ecosystem.



Each of the technology profiles covers the following: Brief technology snapshot, breadth of applications, key innovations and innovators, five-year market potential, recent funding and business deals, important market factors aiding and hindering growth.



This list includes technologies that are just seeing the light of commercialization, as well as those technologies that are already in the market, but are expected to make an impact through wide-spread adoption.This research service is a product of a year-long scout of the MedTech industry and other adjacent innovation clusters.



This report aims to provide a snapshot of the top medical technologies, serving as a strategic guide to innovators and senior management, helping companies in innovation planning and decision-making.



