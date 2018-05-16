2018 Top Technologies in Microelectronics

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Storage, Power Semiconductors, Intelligent Chips, Flexible Electronics Drive Opportunities



https://www.reportlinker.com/p05397899



Microelectronics is undergoing a phenomenal transformation while being in sync with technological advancements such as IoT (internet of Things) or AI (artificial Intelligence) observed across the globe.

Data storage such as hybrid cloud storage, next generation displays such as MicroLED displays, wireless charging, flexible electronics, GaN-based power electronics and structural electronics are key innovations, which will have a significant impact across industries ranging from banking, education to aerospace and defense.

The technology and innovation research report covers the top 10 Microelectronics technologies that will have highest impact in the near-to medium-term.Key technologies in the Microelectronics cluster were evaluated to arrive at the top 10 technologies for 2018.



The technologies were selected after critical evaluation of an exhaustive list of technologies using TechVision's proprietary selection methodology. The research service assesses technologies from various aspects such as nature of disruption, key technology drivers, market potential, patents, funding, applications and megatrends impacted.

The top 10 technologies covered in this research service are AI chips, Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe), GaNtronics, Micro-LED, Hybrid Cloud Storage, VCSE Laser, Wearables, Wireless Charging, Structural Electronics and Flexible Electronics



