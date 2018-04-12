2018 World Pizza Eating Championship At John's Incredible Pizza Company

After the event, spectators can enjoy John's all-you-can-eat buffet plus a free $5 FunCard for games and rides with regular admission purchase. Photos with John's Mascot IncrediBear and the Championship belt are also part of the fun.

"The inaugural John's Incredible Pizza World Pizza-Eating Championship will set a new high-water mark for global competitive pizza consumption," says Major League Eating emcee Sam Barclay. "We will be setting a world record in the 10-inch pizza discipline at this event."

"The partnership with our new friends at Major League Eating just made sense," said John Parlet, Owner and Founder of John's Incredible Pizza Company. "Together we'll be making history with the first ever World Pizza Eating Championship."

Stonie will face fierce competition from Miki Sudo, the world's number-one female competitive eater. Sudo is the four time Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Women's champion.

