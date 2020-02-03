2019-2020 Study on the Rise of Digital Stores: Growth Data, Retail's IT Transformation, Mobile Purchasing Plans, Emerging Technologies - Where are Retailers Losing

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rise of the Digital Store - How Digital Orders are Transforming Store Operations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite a one week shorter holiday period 2019 ended on a very high note in retail for North America. As an economy in the US, retail sales were up over $214b for the year ending 2019. What does that mean for 2020?



In this collaborative study with RIS News, you will see a view of what winning retailers are investing in for IT in 2020 vs. average or laggard retailers.

Are we in the midst of a POS Refresh?

How are changes in customer experience driving customer engagements and how retailers are fulfilling orders from various touchpoints?

How is BOPIS driving store investment?



How many are not only growing stores but growing the sales in those stores vs those who are simply accepting a lower sales per store?

What about e-commerce growth, how much of this is expected to be desktop vs mobile?

Emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Edge Computing, Conversational Commerce, SDWAN, Beacons, IoT, Prescriptive Analytics, Big Data integrations, and RFID are seeing growth in investment vs. declines?

With responses from over 220 top retail brands in North America, the analyst has produced the results in a detailed, but very easy to read the study. You also get the raw data to do your own analysis by segment.



The report is designed for use by Retailers, Hardware Providers, Software Providers, Service Providers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American retail market.

Along with research study analysis, your license also includes the raw data in spreadsheet form to do your own cross tabs. You can cross tab any answer to any other answer for unique insight.

The analyst breaks down the data to find answers to questions that many in the industry are asking, like the following:

What do the IT Spend, Store Growth, and Store Remodels look like for 2020?

What are the retailers' Top System Priorities?

What does 2020 and 2021 look like for POS, Software, Emerging Technologies? What are the trends driving change?

How fast is AI growing or SD-WAN or Edge Computing growing?

What digital customer journeys are profitable for retailers and which are optimized? What is the value of optimizing these journeys.

Which segments are looking to replace POS clients, POS Software, POS Printers, POS Scanners and EFT/Debit/Signature Capture devices? Will it be a good year or bad year for POS and peripherals?

Who is planning to deploy which Mobile Platforms and Applications, and when?

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Study Highlights

3. Growth Data

Stores & Remodels

IT Spend

Budget Breakouts

4. Retail's IT Transformation

IT Priorities

What Leaders are Doing Differently

Last Mile Transformation

Personalizing the Customer Journey

5. Traditional Store Systems Purchase Timeframe

6. Mobile Purchasing Plans

7. Emerging Technologies

8. Which Customer Journeys are Profitable/Where are Retailers Losing?

