2019-2023 APAC PU Flexible Foam Market Report

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC PU Flexible Foam 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report provides information on the production of PU flexible foam and the related consumption of the principal PU raw materials, with estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023.

The production of polyurethane flexible foam and related raw material demand is broken down as follows:

Flexible Slabstock Foam

Polyether

HR/CMHR

Polyester

Viscoelastic Foam

Flexible Moulded Foam

Automotive Seating Foam

Commercial Vehicle Seating Foam

Transport Other Foam

Carpet Backing & NVH

Furniture Components

Semi-rigid Foam

Integral Skin Foam

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction Flexible Foam Products

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

2. Flexible Foam Product Description

2.1 Product Description

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Flexible Slabstock Foam

3.2 Major Producers of Flexible Moulded Foam



4. Total APAC Flexible Foam

4.1 Flexible Foam Trends - APAC

4.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - East Asia

4.4 PU Production by Type and Country - SEA & Oceania

4.5 PU Production by Type and Country - South Asia

4.6 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.1 East Asia Flexible Foam

5.1.1 Flexible Foam Trends - East Asia

5.1.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

5.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.5 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

5.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

5.5 Taiwan



6.1 South East Asia & Oceania Flexible Foam

6.1.1 Flexible Foam Trends - South East Asia & Oceania

6.1.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

6.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.5 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

6.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

6.2 Australia

6.3 Indonesia

6.4 Malaysia

6.5 New Zealand

6.6 Philippines

6.7 Rest of APAC

6.8 Singapore

6.9 Thailand

6.10 Vietnam



7.1 South Asia Flexible Foam

7.1.1 Flexible Foam Trends - South Asia

7.1.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

7.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

7.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

7.1.5 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

7.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

7.2 Bangladesh

7.3 India

7.4 Pakistan



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux3c8r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

