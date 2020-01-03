2019-2023 APAC PU Flexible Foam Market Report
Jan 03, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC PU Flexible Foam 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
This report provides information on the production of PU flexible foam and the related consumption of the principal PU raw materials, with estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023.
The production of polyurethane flexible foam and related raw material demand is broken down as follows:
Flexible Slabstock Foam
- Polyether
- HR/CMHR
- Polyester
- Viscoelastic Foam
Flexible Moulded Foam
- Automotive Seating Foam
- Commercial Vehicle Seating Foam
- Transport Other Foam
- Carpet Backing & NVH
- Furniture Components
- Semi-rigid Foam
- Integral Skin Foam
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction Flexible Foam Products
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations
2. Flexible Foam Product Description
2.1 Product Description
3. Key Market Players
3.1 Major Producers of Flexible Slabstock Foam
3.2 Major Producers of Flexible Moulded Foam
4. Total APAC Flexible Foam
4.1 Flexible Foam Trends - APAC
4.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam
4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - East Asia
4.4 PU Production by Type and Country - SEA & Oceania
4.5 PU Production by Type and Country - South Asia
4.6 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption
4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5.1 East Asia Flexible Foam
5.1.1 Flexible Foam Trends - East Asia
5.1.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam
5.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country
5.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
5.1.5 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption
5.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5.2 China
5.3 Japan
5.4 South Korea
5.5 Taiwan
6.1 South East Asia & Oceania Flexible Foam
6.1.1 Flexible Foam Trends - South East Asia & Oceania
6.1.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam
6.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country
6.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
6.1.5 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption
6.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
6.2 Australia
6.3 Indonesia
6.4 Malaysia
6.5 New Zealand
6.6 Philippines
6.7 Rest of APAC
6.8 Singapore
6.9 Thailand
6.10 Vietnam
7.1 South Asia Flexible Foam
7.1.1 Flexible Foam Trends - South Asia
7.1.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam
7.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country
7.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
7.1.5 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption
7.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
7.2 Bangladesh
7.3 India
7.4 Pakistan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux3c8r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article