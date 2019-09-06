2019: Advancements in Sensors for Robotics: Focus on Industrial, Logistics, and Defense Applications

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advancements in Sensors for Robotics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced sensors have led to the development of advanced robotics systems

This research is primarily focused on the advancements in sensors for robotics used for industrial, logistics, and defense applications. The primary areas focused on are sensor developments in various types of robots, such as legged robots, cobots, and unmanned aerial vehicles, such as drones. The report also provides insights into the impact of robotics of various sectors, such as healthcare, automotive, and energy.

Further technology development initiated by the key participants in terms of partnerships, M&As, and funding to accelerate the development of advanced sensors is included with information on the related technology coupled with case studies on robotics illustrated in the report. Regional analysis investments, R&D activity, advanced sensor manufacturing companies, and regional collaborations are included in the research study.

Key topics covered in the study are the following:

The key advanced sensor technologies that are vital in the development of advanced robotics for manufacturing industries, logistics, and defense.

The key participants, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and funding that focus on leveraging the technologies for robotics.

Recent case studies in advanced robotics for various industries.

The key challenges in the development of advanced sensors for advanced robots.

The sensors technology roadmap for robotics from 2019 until 2030.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Sensors for Robotics

2.1 Tactile Sensors

2.2 Force/Torque Sensors

2.3 Thermal Imaging, LiDAR, and 3D Vision Sensors

3.0 Outlook on Advanced Sensor Applications for Robotics in Diverse Industries

3.1 Key Drivers of Advanced Sensors in Robotics

3.2 Key Participants in Advanced Sensor Manufacturing

3.3 Impact of Advancements in Sensors on Diverse Sectors

3.4 Viewpoints on the Impact of Sensors

3.5 Regional Analysis of Development of Sensors for Robotics

4.0 Case Studies in Developing Advanced Sensors for Robotics

4.1 Tactile Sensor for Industrial Robot, MIT and GelSight, US

4.2 Drones for Delivery Service, Wing USA

4.3 Digit Robot from Ford and Agility Robots, US

5.0 Innovations Impact Assessment in Advanced Sensors for Robotics

5.1 Advances in Tactile Sensors for Robotics

5.2 Advances in Force/Torque Sensors for Robotics

5.3 Advances in Imaging Sensors for Robotics

6.0 Outlook for Advancements in Sensors for Robotics

6.1 Funding Analysis for Sensors and Robots

6.2 Partnerships and Mergers & Acquisitions for Sensors and Robots

6.3 Key Challenges in Developing Advanced Sensors for Robotics

7.0 Roadmap and Strategic Insights

7.1 Technology Roadmap of Advancements in Sensors for Robotics

7.2 Analyst Insights



Companies Mentioned



Agility Robots

Ford

Gelsight

Wing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ra57r





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

