2019 Assessment on Future Proofing Smart Commercial Buildings

This Report is a new 2019 Study which makes an Objective Assessment as to How Owners & Investors in Commercial Real Estate can Future Proof Their Assets.



Awareness and confidence in the capabilities and viability of Smart Systems to improve sustainability, operational efficiency and even to enable a healthier more productive workforce is steadily growing. However, the following question is still regularly asked: I'm being asked to invest significant amounts in new building technologies, how can I make sure that investment isn't worthless in a few years? This report seeks to help answer that question.



It seeks to address all of the key challenges in turn and contains a comprehensive evaluation of the current state of the market, including consideration of market adoption rates, return on investment, solution maturity, technology trends & impacts on the market and leading adoption drivers.



It draws on over a decade of experience in tracking the various technology and market innovations that have brought us to this point in the lifecycle of smart building technologies.



Report Highlights



The Report filters out all the Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, so you can understand exactly what is shaping the future of the commercial real estate.



Any lack of effective data, information and responsibility transfer at the Practical Completion of a new building can have serious adverse effects on operational effectiveness. While the design & build phases of the building lifecycle may typically range from a combined 2 to 5 years, the in-use phase of building operation constitutes the vast majority of the building's lifespan.



Understanding expected component lifecycles and attempting to align their refurbishment can help designers and building owners to plan more effectively, optimize ongoing performance and reduce the cost and complexity of refurbishment programs.



The most cost-effective and efficient means of smart solutions delivery for developers working on new build projects will involve embedding the technology delivery plan into the building design at an earlier stage than has been the norm in the past. Developers should look to adopt a Life Cycle Costing approach that considers potential improvements to operational efficiency and the building's revenue generation potential in terms of higher rents or occupancy rates and offset these against the incremental cost of deploying and maintaining the technology.



The Future is Open Standards. Adoption of an open data management and systems procurement strategy will help ensure a much greater degree of flexibility for the future integration of new systems and applications into the smart building, as well as helping reduce costs, implementation time and overall complexity of the communications architecture. Determining whether existing data sets can be relied upon to effectively measure priority KPIs can be critical to the effective return on investment of any smart systems investment.



Organizations should formulate data management and governance policies, document metadata requirements, and data specifications that mitigate the risk that bad quality data might adversely impact on critical decision making, end-user trust in data outputs or operational efficiency.



Key Topics Covered:



Preface



Executive Summary



1. Introduction: Future Proofing Smart Buildings

1.1 What Defines a Smart Building?

1.2 What Do We Mean by Future Proofing?

1.3 Why Future Proofing Is Important



2. Building Costs & Life Cycles

2.1 Building Lifecycles

2.2 Lifecycle Cost Assessment

2.3 Lifecycle Costs



3. The State of the Market

3.1 Smart Buildings, Are We There Yet?

3.2 Technology Trends & Their Impacts

3.3 Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

3.4 Operational Flexibility & Adaptability

3.5 Space Management & Optimization

3.6 Changing Workplace Dynamics

3.7 Wellbeing & Productivity

3.8 New Build vs Retrofit

3.9 Policy & Regulatory Drivers

3.10 Construction Output



4. Standards, Tools & Frameworks

4.1 Sustainability Standards & Certification

4.2 Open Data Standards & Interoperability

4.3 Building Data Management

4.4 Connectivity Standards & Certification

4.5 BIM & the Digital Twin

4.6 Wellness Standards

4.7 Smart Building Assessment & Evaluation Models



5. Where Can Improvements be Made?

5.1 Budgets, Costs & ROI

5.2 Stakeholder Engagement & Procurement

5.3 Supply Chain Fragmentation

5.4 Cybersecurity

5.5 Privacy

5.6 Data Related Challenges

5.7 Skills & Talent



6. What Do Current Market Offerings Look Like?

6.1 Smart Building Platforms

6.2 Smart Buildings Consultancy Services

6.3 Space as a Service

6.4 Flexible and Enhanced Leasing Models

6.5 Space Utilization & Occupancy Analytics

6.6 Personalization Apps & Occupant Comfort

6.7 PropTech & Portfolio Level Solutions



7. The Smart Building Supply Chain

7.1 ICT Vendor Positioning

7.2 Building Controls Vendors

7.3 Startups

7.4 Partnering & Collaboration



8. Conclusion

8.1 General Conclusions

8.2 CRE Developers & Investors

8.3 Building Owners



