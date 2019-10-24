2019 Autonomous Light Vehicle Market Review & Forecasts to 2034

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Light Vehicle Market Review and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report  provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging autonomous light vehicle sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

This global safety market study includes:

  • Autonomous vehicle technology (Levels 1-5 as defined by the SAE) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
  • A review of the latest technological developments and market trends that are propelling the autonomous light vehicle sector to the forefront of the automotive industry's thinking
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and OEMs covering their views of autonomous and future mobility. Companies interviewed include Valeo, Honeywell, Stahl, Ford, Bosch, Hella, BMW and Panasonic
  • Review of the major autonomous technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments
  • Review of the major OEMs and the steps they have taken to bring autonomous light vehicles to market
  • Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

  • Gain a quick overview of the autonomous light vehicle sector globally
  • Understand the size and scope of the world's markets
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments in autonomous light vehicles
  • Follow the key trends within autonomous light vehicles and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in the sector
  • Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
  • Prepare supply and demand forecasts
  • Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
  • Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Autonomous vehicles - as defined by the SAE
  • Governmental role
    • Federal legislation adopted in the US to support autonomous vehicles
    • Legislation changes required in Europe
  • Issues versus benefits
    • ADAS: Where are we now?
  • Mobility services
  • OEM viewpoints
    • Audi - autonomous car development
    • BMW - autonomous car development
    • FCA - autonomous car development
    • Ford - autonomous car development
    • GM - autonomous car development
    • Honda - autonomous car development
    • Hyundai-Kia - autonomous car development
    • Mazda - autonomous car development
    • Mercedes-Benz - autonomous car development
    • PSA - autonomous car development
    • Renault-Nissan - autonomous car development
    • Tesla - autonomous car development
    • Toyota - autonomous car development
    • Volvo - autonomous car development
    • VW - autonomous car development
  • Supplier developments
    • Aptiv PLC
    • Bosch
    • Continental
    • Denso Corporation
    • Magna International Inc.
    • Visteon
    • Yandex
    • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Technologies
    • Cockpits and displays
    • Seating
    • Sensors
      • Autonomous emergency braking
      • Blind spot detection systems
      • Lane departure warning systems
      • Parking assistance systems
      • Radar and camera sensors
        • Aptiv's RACam
        • Banner Engineering's solutions
        • Bosch's solutions
        • Denso Ten's solution
        • Denso's solutions
        • GM's solutions
        • Honda's solutions
        • OmniVision Technologies' solution
        • Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras
        • TRW's solutions
        • Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles
    • Steering systems
    • Suspension systems
  • Vehicle concepts
    • Chrysler
    • Hyundai
    • NEVS
    • Rinspeed
    • Toyota
    • Volkswagen
    • Volvo
  • Vehicle interiors
    • Automaker views
    • Suppliers' views
  • Vehicle market forecasts
    • Autonomous vehicle sensor forecasts
    • Initiatives by country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jc0bj

