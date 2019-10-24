2019 Autonomous Light Vehicle Market Review & Forecasts to 2034
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging autonomous light vehicle sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
This global safety market study includes:
- Autonomous vehicle technology (Levels 1-5 as defined by the SAE) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends that are propelling the autonomous light vehicle sector to the forefront of the automotive industry's thinking
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and OEMs covering their views of autonomous and future mobility. Companies interviewed include Valeo, Honeywell, Stahl, Ford, Bosch, Hella, BMW and Panasonic
- Review of the major autonomous technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments
- Review of the major OEMs and the steps they have taken to bring autonomous light vehicles to market
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the autonomous light vehicle sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the world's markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments in autonomous light vehicles
- Follow the key trends within autonomous light vehicles and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in the sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Autonomous vehicles - as defined by the SAE
- Governmental role
- Federal legislation adopted in the US to support autonomous vehicles
- Legislation changes required in Europe
- Issues versus benefits
- ADAS: Where are we now?
- Mobility services
- OEM viewpoints
- Audi - autonomous car development
- BMW - autonomous car development
- FCA - autonomous car development
- Ford - autonomous car development
- GM - autonomous car development
- Honda - autonomous car development
- Hyundai-Kia - autonomous car development
- Mazda - autonomous car development
- Mercedes-Benz - autonomous car development
- PSA - autonomous car development
- Renault-Nissan - autonomous car development
- Tesla - autonomous car development
- Toyota - autonomous car development
- Volvo - autonomous car development
- VW - autonomous car development
- Supplier developments
- Aptiv PLC
- Bosch
- Continental
- Denso Corporation
- Magna International Inc.
- Visteon
- Yandex
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Technologies
- Cockpits and displays
- Seating
- Sensors
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Blind spot detection systems
- Lane departure warning systems
- Parking assistance systems
- Radar and camera sensors
- Aptiv's RACam
- Banner Engineering's solutions
- Bosch's solutions
- Denso Ten's solution
- Denso's solutions
- GM's solutions
- Honda's solutions
- OmniVision Technologies' solution
- Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras
- TRW's solutions
- Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles
- Steering systems
- Suspension systems
- Vehicle concepts
- Chrysler
- Hyundai
- NEVS
- Rinspeed
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
- Vehicle interiors
- Automaker views
- Suppliers' views
- Vehicle market forecasts
- Autonomous vehicle sensor forecasts
- Initiatives by country
