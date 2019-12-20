2019 Beginners Guide to Disruption: Looks at Some Great Disruptive Inventions Over the Years and the Factors that Have Worked to Propel Them Forward

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beginners Guide to Disruption: Aligning Inventions with Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A rose by any other name might certainly smell as sweet, but people often misuse the word innovation when they primarily mean change, and the same is true in the case of improvement and disruption.

This report provides an overview of disruptive inventions, explains what qualifies as a disruptive invention, and describes a few technologies that might disrupt certain fields going forward. The report also looks at some great disruptive inventions over the years and the factors that have worked to propel them forward.

The report includes:

An overview of disruptive inventions, and description of technologies that might disrupt certain fields in the near future

Coverage of some great disruptive inventions till date and their propelling factors

Information on popular marketing sentiments such as unicorns, and a look at the geographical strengths that favor innovation in specific sectors

Key Topics Covered



Introduction Has Anyone Heard of Disruptive Innovation? Has Anyone Really Thought About What a Really Disruptive Innovation Is? Sectoral Examples of Disruption Can Looking at IP Align Future Disruptive Innovation and Markets? Does Being a Unicorn Mean that You are a Disruptive Innovation Organization? Conclusion Information Sources

List of Figures

Figure 1: Clayton Christenson and The Innovator's Dilemma

Figure 2: A Visual History of IM and Online Tools

Figure 3: Milestones in the History of IM and Online Tools

Figure 4: The Story of Airbnb

Figure 5: Growth of Patent Applications Worldwide

Figure 6: Growth of Patent Grants Worldwide

Figure 7: Patent Applications, by Income Group

Figure 8: Patent Grants, by Income Group

Figure 9: Drivers for Geographical Innovation

Figure 10: 2019 Unicorn Start-ups

Figure 11: Inflation adjusted trends in R&D Efficiency

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umdz65

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

