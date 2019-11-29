2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook of Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar & Iveco - The World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Near Term Business Outlook on the World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck manufacturers.

The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving trucking market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.



The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.

Market Analysis



The current phase of the global trucking industry's development has been highly dynamic and its likely evolution over medium term quintessentially is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been rapidly evolving and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace.

The CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric) technologies continue to be at the core of this transformation.



The trucking industry is on the cusp of a technology-led transformation phase marked by confounding uncertainties and disruptions with the electrification of trucks almost nearing the inflection point posing a strong threat to traditional industry OEMs from start-ups and new industry entrants.

The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology-led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.

Key Topics Covered



Section 1 Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Key Industry OEMs - Business Snapshot

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base & Profitability

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key Global Truck OEMs

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Iveco S.p.A.

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses - Key Global Truck OEMs

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Iveco S.p.A.

Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Iveco S.p.A.

Section 7: Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2024

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2024

