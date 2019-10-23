2019 Competitive and Cooperative Strategies of RF Front-End Vendors in Emerging Communications Market with Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive and Cooperative Strategies of RF Front-End Vendors in Emerging Communications Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a key component in wireless communications, the RF (Radio Frequency) front-end module allows simultaneous transmission and reception of the wireless signal.



The RF front-end module market is currently dominated by Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo which possess important design and process technologies. This report reviews these three brands business' operations and analyzes their cooperative and competitive strategies for the 5G phone, national defense, and Wi-Fi (Wireless Fidelity) 6 markets.

List of Topics

Cost breakdown of RF components including filter, power amplifier, and other components such as LNA, duplexers/multiplexers, and RF switches.

Business operations of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo, with comparison in terms of business scale, revenue, key customers, and technological development

Product strategies of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo in the areas of 5G smartphone, national defense, and WiFi6.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Architecture of RF Products

1.1 Cost Structure of Components

1.1.1 Filter

1.1.2 PA (Power Amplifier)

1.1.3 Other Components

2. Business Operations of Major RF Front-end Vendors

2.1 Business Scale: Broadcom is Ten Times Bigger than Skyworks and Qorvo in Value

2.2 Revenue Performance: Broadcom Tops, Followed by Skyworks, and Qorvo

2.3 Key Customers: Apple as Biggest Customer for Big 3

2.4 Technological Development: Broadcom Has Core Processor Capabilities, Qorvo Steps Up Investment in High-end Market

3. Strategies of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo for the RF Front-end Market

3.1 5G Smartphone Market

3.1.1 Skyworks Secures Partnerships While Qorvo and Broadcom Still Working on It

3.1.2 5G RF Modules Will be Highly Integrated

3.1.3 Power System and Heat Dissipation are Major Challenges

3.2 National Defense

3.2.1 Qorvo Leads in GaN Technology

3.2.2 Skyworks and Broadcom Yet to Develop Technology for the Defense Market

3.3 WiFi 6

3.3.1 5GHz and MU-MIMO are the Next Big Things in Wi-Fi

3.3.2 Broadcom Teams up with Skyworks While Qorvo with Qualcomm

3.3.3 Next-gen Wi-Fi Products Used in Smartphones, Homes, and Industrial Applications

4. Perspective



