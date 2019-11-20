2019 Consumer Preferences of Summer Passenger Car Tires

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omnibus - 2019 Passenger Car Tires: Preferences of Car Owners (Summer Tires)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is a survey of car owners using a certain methodology and compares the assessment indicators over time.



In the spring of 2019 (in addition to the annual autumn wave), the spring wave of the project comes out, which aims to identify consumer preferences in the purchase and operation of summer tires.



The project is based on the formation of the representative sample corresponding to the age and regional structure of the car parc in Russia.



In the course of the study, we get the characteristics of consumer behaviour of car owners by the following topics: recognition of car tire brands for passenger cars (with and without a hint), features of choice, operation of tires and their quality assessment. The report also presents the re-purchase index, the NPS index and an assessment of the advertising activity of tire brands in the spring.



The project provides an opportunity to compare annually the change of indicators for own brand and for brands of competitors, as well as to ask questions to the respondents, participating in the survey.

Key Topics Covered:



Assessment methodology and key parameters Recognition of car tires' brands Choosing and operation of summer tires Net promoter score of summer tires (NPS) Next purchase of summer tires Advertising of tires Consumer brand preferences

