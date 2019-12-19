2019 Digital Transformation Report: Why People Must be a Critical Aspect - Customer Experience, Workforce Engagement, Emerging Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Why People Must be a Critical Aspect of Digital Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers why it's important to incorporate not only how to improve customer experience into your business strategy, but also to integrate new possibilities for employee engagement. This will have a positive impact on your organization's wealth and health.

People, processes, and technologies have long been the key elements of a CRM strategy. A recent study found that 99% of businesses are now in some stage of digital transformation. The people piece is a great place to start. Customers and employees play probably the most important role in a company's success. This research proves that emerging technologies can help you gain a competitive edge.



Technologies such as Machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), mobility, and cloud computing are just a few examples of digital transformation that are impacting the customer contact world. Chatbots and cobots are robots that free up people to do more creative or higher level of work.

AI Systems can take care of a number of tasks including detecting fraud in finance; reading catscans in healthcare, driving school enrollment and improving safety and leisure in cars.

Beyond just automating repetitive and monotonous tasks, new digital customer interaction channels, such as virtual assistants and bots, Web self-service and social networks, are being used to infuse new capabilities across the customer contact landscape including analytics to improve performance and bring insights to agent performance and customer interactions.

This trend of new technology adoption feeds directly into the changes happening with workforce management in the contact center.

These technologies have the power to improve both - the customer experience (CX) and the employee experience (EX).

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Why Must People be a Critical Aspect of Every Digital Transformation

The Raging 20's

Customer Experience - Wouldn't it be Great if All of Our Customers Felt this Way?

Customer Demands - They Want Excellent Customer Service

Anytime/Anywhere Care

Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Business Goals, Global, 2019 to 2020

Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top IT Investment Drivers, Global, 2020 to 2021

Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - How Companies Plan to Measure their Digital Transformation Success, Global, 2019

Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Relationship of IT Spending with Revenue Growth, Global, 2019

Workforce Engagement

CEX Industry People Challenges

Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Voice Still Matters, Global, 2019

What Can be Done to Overcome these Challenges?

Benefits of Focusing on Workforce Engagement in the Contact Center

Giving Back

Proof of Culture

Giving Back + Empathy + Engagement

Key Takeaways



