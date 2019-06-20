2019 Gabapentin (CAS 60142-96-3) Market Research Report

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gabapentin (CAS 60142-96-3) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Gabapentin. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The Gabapentin global market Report 2019 key points:

  • Gabapentin description, its application areas and related patterns
  • Gabapentin market situation
  • Gabapentin manufacturers and distributors
  • Gabapentin prices (by region and provided by market players)
  • Gabapentin end-uses breakdown
  • Gabapentin downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. GABAPENTIN GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. GABAPENTIN APPLICATION

3. GABAPENTIN MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. GABAPENTIN PATENTS

5. GABAPENTIN MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. General Gabapentin market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of Gabapentin

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.3. Suppliers of Gabapentin

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.4. Product market forecast

6. GABAPENTIN MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. GABAPENTIN END-USE SECTOR


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geav4l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

