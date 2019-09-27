GANZI, China, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, the 2019 Hero Challenge Batang Cuopugou International Mountain Bike Challenge was successfully concluded in Cuopugou Scenic Area, Batang County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province. Hundreds of top athletes from nine countries and regions gathered in Cuopugou, the "paradise hidden in the mountains". Their hard competition and sweat highlighted the theme of this event - To Be Hero!

Images are available at: http://www.pailixiang.com/m/album_ia452243900.html

At 9: 00 a.m., the opening ceremony of the competition was held in the newly built Lingkaxi tourist center square, attended by Xiao Feng - CEO of the Garzê Cultural, Jiang Xia - deputy mayor of People's Government of Batang Country, Rong Bu - CEO of the Cuopugou Scenic Area Company, Zhang Haifeng - CEO of huway.com, a Chinese boutique competition operator and co-organizer of the event, Gerhard Vanzi - director of HERO, Tang Dianyang - deputy general manager of the Mugecuo Scenic Area Company and Sun Jun - deputy general manager of the Daochengyading Scenic Area Tourism Development Co., Ltd. The opening ceremony was full of Tibetan features. Each local performance demonstrated the elements of Tibetan culture, creating an exciting atmosphere that made the athletes vibrant and passionate. At 11 a.m., athletes set off with loud sirens and motivating cheers from the audience and rode towards Cuopugou, the oriental paradise for outdoor activities.

This competition was hosted by the CPC Batang County Committee, People's Government of the Batang County and Garzê Cultural and Tourism Group Company, with Batang Cuopugou Scenic Area Tourism Development Co., Ltd. as the organizer, Hero Challenge as the co-organizer and Nanjing Seven Plus Two Network Technology Co., Ltd. as the exclusive operator.

HERO MTB was born in the Dolomites of Italy, known as the world's toughest mountain bike race. After 9 years of development, it has gained excellent reputation and international influence. A series of HERO MTB competitions have been successfully held in countries and regions such as Dubai, Thailand. In response to the Belt and Road Initiative, huway.com partnered with Italian HERO, Europe's top mountain bike competition brand, to hold the competition in 2019 in Cuopugou, "the most secret land in western Sichuan", making it a model mountain bike competition in China.

Starting from Lingkaxi Tourist Center, the competition route passed through Cuola Town, Yasuo Temple, China's largest hot spring clusters and the Zhangde Prairie, and finally reached the destination of Cuopu Lake. On this pristine racing track, athletes fiercely competed against each other. After 1 hour 20 minutes, SEYFOLLAHIFARD from Iran first finished the race and won the championship of men's elite group. Only 1 second later, PEETER PRUUS from Estonia came second in finishing the race, while Wei Kui from China followed to be the third who later stood on the podium. As for the women's elite group, KATAZINA SOSNA from Lithuania won the championship with a total time of 1hour 37 minutes, while Zhang Xixi and Li Xue from China came second and third respectively.

During the fierce competition, the organizing committee also held activities such as hot air balloon flight, a walking trip around the lake called "dream-fulfilling in Cuopu" and a technical rock-climbing on Holy Mountain Zhajinjiabo. Through those activities, the rich and precious natural resources in the Cuopugou scenic area were best displayed.

Although this year's competition was over, the ruts left on the mountain roads will be an unforgettable "heroic road" for the athletes, and it will also be an innovative road of "sports-plus-tourism" development. 2019 Hero Challenge Batang Cuopugou Int'l MTB Challenge inherits the high standard and high standard of Europe's top mountain bike races, and combines with the natural scenery and cultural features of Cuopugou. This event has created a unique and featured competition IP, made the reputation of Cuopugou as "the oriental paradise of outdoor activities" known to the world, and fully displayed the top outdoor resources of Batang Cuopugou to the globe.

SOURCE huway.com