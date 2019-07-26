2019 Medicare Reimbursement Report: Payment Adjustments, Quality Programs, Key Trends and Issues
The Medicare 360: 2019 Medicare Reimbursement Report compiles all the information you need, packed with insights on Medicare's payment adjustments, quality programs, as well as key trends and issues. The report provides a policy outlook for all markets as well as detailed analyses and primer for the Medicare program as a whole.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Cross Market Initiatives: ACOs & Bundling
Market by Market - What Lies Ahead
THE ACUTE CARE MARKET
- 2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis
- Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting
- Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers Quality Reporting
THE PHYSICIAN MARKET
- 2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis
- Physician Quality Reporting
THE LABORATORY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET
- 2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis
THE POST ACUTE MARKET
- 2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis
- Nursing Home Quality Reporting Initiative
- Home Health Agencies Quality Reporting Initiative
- Quality Reporting Initiative: Hospice
APPENDIX
- Reimbursement Changes by Market - Final Rule Summaries
- Hospital Inpatient
- Hospital Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Physician
- Skilled Nursing Facility
- Home Health Agencies
- IRF and Hospice
- Glossary of Key Healthcare Terms
- Glossary of Key Healthcare Acronyms
- Medicare Primer: Parts A-D
