2019 Medicare Reimbursement Report: Payment Adjustments, Quality Programs, Key Trends and Issues

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Medicare Reimbursement Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medicare 360: 2019 Medicare Reimbursement Report compiles all the information you need, packed with insights on Medicare's payment adjustments, quality programs, as well as key trends and issues. The report provides a policy outlook for all markets as well as detailed analyses and primer for the Medicare program as a whole.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Cross Market Initiatives: ACOs & Bundling

Market by Market - What Lies Ahead

THE ACUTE CARE MARKET

  • 2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis
  • Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting
  • Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers Quality Reporting

THE PHYSICIAN MARKET

  • 2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis
  • Physician Quality Reporting

THE LABORATORY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

  • 2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis

THE POST ACUTE MARKET

  • 2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis
  • Nursing Home Quality Reporting Initiative
  • Home Health Agencies Quality Reporting Initiative
  • Quality Reporting Initiative: Hospice

APPENDIX

  • Reimbursement Changes by Market - Final Rule Summaries
    • Hospital Inpatient
    • Hospital Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
    • Physician
    • Skilled Nursing Facility
    • Home Health Agencies
    • IRF and Hospice
  • Glossary of Key Healthcare Terms
  • Glossary of Key Healthcare Acronyms
  • Medicare Primer: Parts A-D

