2019 Medicare Reimbursement Report: Payment Adjustments, Quality Programs, Key Trends and Issues

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Medicare Reimbursement Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medicare 360: 2019 Medicare Reimbursement Report compiles all the information you need, packed with insights on Medicare's payment adjustments, quality programs, as well as key trends and issues. The report provides a policy outlook for all markets as well as detailed analyses and primer for the Medicare program as a whole.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Cross Market Initiatives: ACOs & Bundling

Market by Market - What Lies Ahead

THE ACUTE CARE MARKET

2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis

Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting

Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Quality Reporting

THE PHYSICIAN MARKET

2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis

Physician Quality Reporting

THE LABORATORY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis

THE POST ACUTE MARKET

2019 Policy Outlook & Analysis

Nursing Home Quality Reporting Initiative

Home Health Agencies Quality Reporting Initiative

Quality Reporting Initiative: Hospice

APPENDIX

Reimbursement Changes by Market - Final Rule Summaries

Hospital Inpatient



Hospital Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Physician



Skilled Nursing Facility



Home Health Agencies



IRF and Hospice

Glossary of Key Healthcare Terms

Glossary of Key Healthcare Acronyms

Medicare Primer: Parts A-D

