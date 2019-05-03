2019 North American Temporary Heating Market with Revenue Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 North American Temporary Heating Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the North American Temporary Heating Market. This market research report on heating rental equipment includes market sizing, market share by competitor, market share by output power, market share by fuel type, market share by end-user, drivers, restraints and revenue forecasts to 2025.

The North American Temporary Heating market has been growing considerably in recent years. The 2018-2019 winter season has been unusually cold, which is good for rental heating equipment. There are a number of growth areas in the marketplace and future potential opportunity is strong. This analysis provides commentary about the market, potential opportunity and recommendations on expanding market share and addressing underserved applications.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American temporary heating market along with an analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2028. The author also provides historic figures in this analysis.

This study captures the following information on the North American Temporary Heating market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2018-2025)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:



Scope of Research/Definitions



Market Landscape

a. Executive Summary

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Restraints

d. Maximizing Equipment Utilization

e. Counter Season Revenue Opportunities

f. Weather Pattern History



Market Data

a. Total North American Temporary Heating Equipment Revenue Forecasts

b. Total United States Temporary Heating Equipment Revenue Forecasts

c. Total Canadian Temporary Heating Equipment Revenue Forecasts

d. Revenue Forecast Commentary

e. Market Share Split by Equipment Rental Provider Revenue (North America)

f. Market Share Revenue Split by Fuel Type (North America)

g. Market Share Revenue Split by Output Power (North America)

h. Heater Type Operating Efficiencies

i. Market Share Revenue Split by Heater Type (North America)

j. Market Share Revenue Split by Portable vs Stationary (North America)

k. Market Share Revenue Split by End-User (North America)

l. Market Share Commentary

m. End-User Commentary (Construction)

n. End-User Commentary (Oil & Gas)

o. Competitive Landscape

p. Resolute Industrial: a New National Player

q. Major Acquisitions - Sunbelt Rentals

r. Major Acquisitions - United Rentals

s. Emerging Market Participant - Cahill Heating

t. Best Practices

Companies Mentioned



Aggreko

Cahill Heating

Certek Heat Solutions

Construction Heaters Inc

Equipment Source Inc

Herc Rentals

Resolute Industrial (Mobile Air)

Sunbelt Rentals

The Caterpillar Dealership Network

Titan Machinery

United Rentals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/las9w8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

