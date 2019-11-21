2019 Plastics Research Review: Bioplastics, Rigid Transparent Plastics, ASA Polymers, Thermoformed Plastics, Plastic Processing Machinery, Synthetic Paper, Thermally Conductive Plastics, and More
Nov 21, 2019, 14:30 ET
The "2019 Plastics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plastic industry has seen many ups and downs due to growing awareness for earth friendly substances and reusable materials that can prevent cheap grade plastics coming to our daily usages. In the recent years, most of the plastic manufacturers have shifted their focus towards producing bioplastics to adhere government regulations on plastic and of course; to project their brands as a planet friendly substance producer.
Europe was the early leader in developing plastics from renewable resources due, in part, to the depth of polymer research organizations in Germany (e.g., The Fraunhofer Institute). It is also related to the extensive involvement of green organizations in European society such as the Green Party, an influential German political organization. The Americas, however, bypassed Europe in the development of bioplastics in early 2010s because of huge agricultural production in the U.S. and Brazil as well as government support of agriculture-based chemicals, particularly ethanol.
One result was an explosion of output of bottle-grade polyesters and polyethylene from sugar-derived feedstock. Another was the enormous growth of polyurethane foams produced with soybean-based polyols used in car seats and furniture. According to the recent news, in January 2019, Samsung, one of the world's largest producer of smartphones, announced to use bioplastic as its packaging substance for phone-based products by end of 2019. The market for bioplastics is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate of 11% in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Global Markets and Technologies for Bioplastics (PLS050E)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Target Audience of the Study
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- The Bioplastics Industry
- History of Bioplastics
- Recent Developments
- Pros and Cons of Bioplastics
Chapter 3 Rigid Transparent Plastics: North American Markets (PLS003L)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Flat Glass
- Conversion to Transparent Plastics
- Problems with Plastics
- Technology
- Recent Developments
Chapter 4 Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymers: Application and Markets (PLS095A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Factors Driving the ASA Market
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Rules and Regulations
Chapter 5 Thermoformed Plastics: Global Markets (PLS047E)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Technology
- Overview of the Thermoforming Process
- Polymers for Thermoforming Plastics
- Various Types of Polymers Used for Thermoforming
- Applications of Thermoformed Plastics
- Thermoforming Processes
- Thermoforming Equipment - General Description
- History of Thermoforming and Equipment
Chapter 6 Plastic Processing Machinery: Global Markets (PLS104A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of the Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Plastic Processing Machinery, by Product Type
- Plastic Processing Machinery, by Application
- Plastic Processing Machinery, by Plastic Type
Chapter 7 Synthetic Paper: Technologies and Global Markets (PLS023E)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Executive Summary
- Pricing Considerations
- Synthetic Paper: Evolution and Technologies
- History and Introduction
- Technology Overview
- History and Background of Synthetic Paper
- Manufacturing Methods
- Material Overview
- Microporous Polymers
- Market Overview
- Resins and Synthetic Paper
- Flexible Plastic Film Fabrication Technology
- Other Primary Film Processing Methods
- Polymer and Film Orientation
- Corona Treatment
- Cavitated and Clay Coated Films
- Multilayer Lamination and Coextrusion
- Optical Properties of Papers/Films
- Film Thickness Units
- Synthetic Paper Additives
- Printing Process and Printing Inks
- Specific Printing Processes
- Printing on Plastics
- Inks
- Whiteness, Opacity and Printability
- Formulation Techniques
- Role of Converters
- Concept of Waterproof Paper
- Test Methods for Synthetic Paper
- Government Paper Specifications Standards
Chapter 8 Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets (PLS105A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview and Technological Background
- Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers
- Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics
- Driving Factors in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
- Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
- Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Chapter 9 Automotive Plastics: Asia-Pacific Markets (PLS102A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Country Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview and Dynamics
- Evolution
- Lightweighting of Vehicles
- Factors Driving the Growth of the Automotive Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific
- Other Factors That Affect the Automotive Plastics Market
- Future Outlook
