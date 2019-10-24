2019 Potential Vertical Applications in the AI Virtual Assistant Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potential Vertical Applications for AI Virtual Assistant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the main topics and requirements for AI virtual assistants in different industry verticals, their applications in the several industry sectors, including the banking, insurance, and financial service, telecommunications, medicine, online/physical retail, leisure/hospitality, and government/public utility sectors; explores their development potential in the future.

As AI capabilities like NLP (Natural Language Processing), machine learning, and voice/speech recognition keep improving, AI virtual assistants are becoming mainstream products in consumer electronics markets. Companies are now in the process of exploring potential business opportunities related to these virtual assistants.



List of Topics

Development of vertical applications for commercial AI virtual assistants with breakdowns by industry

Outline of vertical applications for commercial AI virtual assistants and includes their development issues in the banking, insurance and finance sector, telecommunications sector, media sector, online/physical retail sector, leisure/hospitality sector, and government/public utility sector

Key Topics Covered:



1. Definitions and Categories



2. Vertical Applications for Commercial AI Virtual Assistants



3. AI Virtual Assistants and Industry Issues

3.1 Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services

3.1.1 More Customer Contact Points and Higher Brand Image Requirements, Challenging Customer Service Efficiency and Cost Control

3.1.2 Outsourced Customer Service Can Reduce Costs but at the Cost of Branding

3.1.3 AI Helps Websites and Customer Service Centers Share the Workload while Communicating Brand Message

3.2 Telecommunications

3.2.1 Price Wars Have Hurt Profits; Operators Plan to Automate Basic Services

3.2.2 Longer Call Times and More Pressure on Agents

3.2.3 AI Helps Optimize the Existing Automated Service Experience and Create New Interaction Channels

3.3.1 Shortage of Staff; Time-consuming Paperwork

3.3.2 AI Reduces Time Spent on Paperwork, and Acts as an Assistant

3.3.3 AI Special Assistants and Integrated Home Care Systems and Insurance Platforms Will Form a Complete Health Care Network

3.4 Online/Physical Retail

3.4.1 Innovative In-store Experiences, and 24-hour, Multi-lingual Online Services

3.4.2 Online Retail Channels Use AIs as 24-hour Customer Service and Sales Staff; Physical Storefronts Have Only Enacted Demonstration Sites

3.5 Leisure/Hospitality

3.5.1 Travel Itinerary Recommendations, and Futuristic Travel Agents

3.5.2 AIs Provide Something New at Hotel Counters and Guest Rooms but also Create Privacy Concerns

3.6 Government/Public Utilities

3.6.1 Government Focuses on Service Convenience; Public Utilities Use AIs to Support On-site Operations



4. Perspective



Companies Mentioned



Alaska Airlines

Australian Tax Office

AXIS Bank

Bank of America

Baptist Health South Florida

Barclays

BBVA Group

Bell

Best Buy

Caesars Entertainment

CIMB Bank

Co-operative Bank

Comcast

Crowne Plaza

DBS

DoubleTree Hotel

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Emergency Medical Services

Fairfield Inn

FWD Travel

GoPro

HDFFC Securities

Hilton

Hotel Indigo

Inc.

Income Bank

IndusInd Bank

Insurance

Kiehl's

Kindred

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

LaSalle Hotel Properties

Levi Strauss

LOreal

Louis Vuitton

Movistar

Municipal Services Office and Land Authority

Nebraska Medicine

OCBC Bank

Orange

Pearlparadise.com

S&P Global

Sephora

Shell

Sheraton

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Ministry of Education

Skruvat

Societe Generale

Standard Chartered

Target Corp.

TDBank

Telenor

Ticketmaster

Treasure Island Las Vegas

Turkiye Bankasi

Universal Health Services

US Bank

USAA

Verclare Boutique

Verizon

Visa

Vodafone

W Hotels

Walmart

Wells Fargo

Widiba Bank

Wyndham

Yello Strom

