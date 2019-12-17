2019 Residential Security Dealers Report: Business Models, Operations, Infrastructure, and Future Outlook

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Security Dealers: Trends and Disruption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of this report is to assess key trends, opportunities, and challenges affecting residential security dealers. The analysis provides companies with an understanding of how the conditions of the security business are changing with regards to the dealers' ecosystem, infrastructure, and business models.



Key Questions Addressed

How are security dealers responding to new technology and its impact on consumer behavior/intentions with regards to security systems?

How has the growth in self-installed/DIY security systems affected and/or changed the behavior of security dealers?

How is the competitive landscape for security dealers evolving, particularly with regards to channel expansion?

How are security dealers changing their business operations and product offerings to reach untapped households?

Beyond DIY, what disruptions do security dealers face, and how are they being addressed?

A number of market developments and trends are impacting the security industry, leading to changes in business models and product offerings to better serve or appeal to approximately 70% of households without security systems. Dynamics include adopting new technology, growth in self-installed home security systems, the addition of interactivity, and changes in consumer behavior.

Channel expansion is also a factor, as security systems are being sold bundled with broadband and video solutions, as well as sold in big box retail, through energy providers, and direct to consumers. This report evaluates security dealers and provides a comprehensive view of the security dealer channel through industry insights and findings from a survey of security dealers.

The residential security market continues to evolve as interactive services and smart home technology give dealers additional value propositions. However, competitive pressure is increasing from self-installed/DIY security systems and competition outside the traditional security channel.

This report leverages findings from surveys of residential security dealers over the past six years, as well as briefings with industry executives sharing the view of the market from the front lines.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Key Questions Addressed by this Research

1.3 Research Approach/Sources



2. The Security Dealer Landscape



3. Security Offerings

3.1 Types of Residential Security Systems

3.2 Pricing of Security Systems, Upfront Fees, and RMR

3.3 Approach to DIY/Self-Installed Security



4. Business Models, Operations, and Infrastructure

4.1 Contract Terms for Professional Monitoring

4.2 Lead Generation for New System Sales

4.3 Important Factors in Central Monitoring Station Selection

4.4 Hardware and Panel Vendor Considerations

4.5 Interactive Service Provider Considerations



5. Security Solution Channel Expansion

5.1 Retail Channel

5.2 Multi-Service Operator (MSO) Channel

5.3 Additional Channel Opportunities



6. Future Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities

6.1 Business Challenges

6.2 Market Opportunities



Companies Mentioned



Alarm.com

Brinks Home Security

Comporium

Deep Sentinel

Dynamark Security

EMC Security

Hawk Security Services

Honeywell Total Connect

Mountain Alarm

Nest

Netgear

NorthStar Alarm Services

Ring

Scout Alarm

SimpliSafe

Vivint

