2019 Study of the South African Motor Vehicle Industry - Size and State of the Industry, Key Influencing Factors, Competitive Analysis and Outlook
This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, which incorporates the manufacture, distribution, servicing, and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of components. It includes information on the state and size of the industry, sales, export and import statistics, and comprehensive information on factors that influence the sector.
There are profiles of 109 companies including major manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, BMW, Ford, Toyota, and Volkswagen, which will collectively invest R39bn in new capacity over the next five years. Other companies profiled include listed companies Motus Holdings and Combined Motor Holdings.
Motor Vehicles
As the largest manufacturing sector in South Africa's economy, vehicle and component production accounted for 29.9% of the country's manufacturing output in 2018 compared to 30.1% in 2017. The broader automotive industry's contribution to the gross domestic product was 6.9% which comprised 4.4% for manufacturing and 2.5% for retail.
The country's weak macro-economic environment, pressure on consumers' disposable income and fragile business and consumer confidence, resulted in new-vehicle sales declining marginally in 2018. Exports of automotive products, which reached a record R178.8bn, were shipped to a record 155 export destinations, up from 149 in 2017.
New Technologies
Sales of hybrid petrol and diesel vehicles totalled 144 units in 2018, down from 303 in 2017, while electric car sales declined to 58 units in 2018 from 68 units in 2017. An increasing number of South African manufacturers plan to introduce electric vehicles in the next two years, but growth will be determined by the development of public charging infrastructure.
In March 2019 there were 867 electric vehicles registered in the country. Nissan and BMW have been at the forefront of a joint initiative to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in South Africa, but their attempts to get the government to agree to incentives for electric vehicles to reduce the retail price has been unsuccessful.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. The Motor Industry Development Programme (MIDP) and the Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP)
2.2. Retail
2.3. Motor Vehicle Repair and Maintenance
2.4. Auto Salvage
2.5. Industry Value Chain
2.6. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Government Support
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Labour
5.4. Rising Operating Costs
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Environmental Concerns
5.7. Clean Fuels
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX 1 - Summary of Notable Players
- Manufacturers and Importers of Motor Vehicles
- Manufacturers of Bodies for Motor Vehicles and Trailers & Semi Trailers
- Domestic Vehicle Sales
- Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles: Dealerships
- Fitment Centres
- Manufacturers of Parts and Accessories for Motor Vehicles
- Auto Salvage Sector
