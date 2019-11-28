2019 Study on Future Mobility: Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Architecture

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future Mobility: Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Architecture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the source of the materials used in this new supply chain; where the value is added in the production process; where batteries are manufactured and assembled; and finally, how existing supply chains will be transformed.

Automotive supply chains will undergo a radical transformation over the next decade as the internal combustion engine is phased out in favour of alternative propulsion systems. Although it is not yet completely certain which type of technology will win the race to replace petrol or diesel engines, it is clear that electric vehicles will play an important, even defining, role in the industry's future.



The future of automotive supply chains is of importance to both logistics service providers to the automotive sector and, at the macro level, whole economies. Any change in the structure of the automotive supply chain has the power to affect the nature of world trade and the dynamics of numerous national economies.



Exclusive Highlights

Different characteristics of Battery v ICE

Upstream: From raw materials to processing

Downstream battery supply chains

The market for automotive batteries

The affect battery manufacturing processes are having on the automotive supply chain

Analysis of the 'propulsion platform' in production engineering

This report answers:

How dominant are batteries in EV technology?

How will the switch to battery-powered propulsion change vehicle manufacturing?

Are vehicle manufacturers and LSPs prepared for the changes they will need to make?

Can logistics providers adapt to the new geographies of automotive manufacturing supply chains?

The report contains:

Analysis of the source of materials used in automotive supply chains and where the value is added in the production process

Information on where batteries are manufactured and assembled

Insight into how existing supply chains will be transformed

The trends and developments shaping the management of the battery supply chain

Key Topics Covered



1. Different characteristics of Battery & IC



2. Upstream: from raw materials to processing



3. Downstream battery supply chains



4. The market for automotive batteries



5. Leading battery manufacturers

LG Chem

Panasonic

BYD Co Ltd

Samsung SDI

Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)

6. Electric vehicle supply chain architecture

The status quo

EV supply chain characteristics

Electrical components on the propulsion platform

Non-battery components on the propulsion platform

Ownership

Guidance/dynamics

Interconnection of components

Production engineering environment

Information dynamics on the EV supply chain

Will there be any change for information systems on the supply chain?

Logistics

Logistics for batteries & propulsion platforms

Battery pack & propulsion platform

Body assembly plant

Finished vehicles

7. Electric vehicle market & manufacturers

BMW

Daimler

Fiat Chrysler

Ford

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai-Kia

Jaguar Land Rover

Renault-Nissan

Toyota

VW

Volvo Passenger Cars

BYD

8. Insight: Future Mobility



9. Conclusions

