2019 Study on Future Mobility: Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Architecture
Nov 28, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future Mobility: Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Architecture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the source of the materials used in this new supply chain; where the value is added in the production process; where batteries are manufactured and assembled; and finally, how existing supply chains will be transformed.
Automotive supply chains will undergo a radical transformation over the next decade as the internal combustion engine is phased out in favour of alternative propulsion systems. Although it is not yet completely certain which type of technology will win the race to replace petrol or diesel engines, it is clear that electric vehicles will play an important, even defining, role in the industry's future.
The future of automotive supply chains is of importance to both logistics service providers to the automotive sector and, at the macro level, whole economies. Any change in the structure of the automotive supply chain has the power to affect the nature of world trade and the dynamics of numerous national economies.
Exclusive Highlights
- Different characteristics of Battery v ICE
- Upstream: From raw materials to processing
- Downstream battery supply chains
- The market for automotive batteries
- The affect battery manufacturing processes are having on the automotive supply chain
- Analysis of the 'propulsion platform' in production engineering
This report answers:
- How dominant are batteries in EV technology?
- How will the switch to battery-powered propulsion change vehicle manufacturing?
- Are vehicle manufacturers and LSPs prepared for the changes they will need to make?
- Can logistics providers adapt to the new geographies of automotive manufacturing supply chains?
The report contains:
- Analysis of the source of materials used in automotive supply chains and where the value is added in the production process
- Information on where batteries are manufactured and assembled
- Insight into how existing supply chains will be transformed
- The trends and developments shaping the management of the battery supply chain
This report is perfect for:
- Global manufacturers
- Banks and financial institutions
- Supply chain managers and directors
- Logistics procurement managers
- Marketing managers
- Knowledge managers
- Investors
- All C-level executives
Key Topics Covered
1. Different characteristics of Battery & IC
2. Upstream: from raw materials to processing
3. Downstream battery supply chains
4. The market for automotive batteries
5. Leading battery manufacturers
- LG Chem
- Panasonic
- BYD Co Ltd
- Samsung SDI
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)
- Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)
6. Electric vehicle supply chain architecture
- The status quo
- EV supply chain characteristics
- Electrical components on the propulsion platform
- Non-battery components on the propulsion platform
- Ownership
- Guidance/dynamics
- Interconnection of components
- Production engineering environment
- Information dynamics on the EV supply chain
- Will there be any change for information systems on the supply chain?
- Logistics
- Logistics for batteries & propulsion platforms
- Battery pack & propulsion platform
- Body assembly plant
- Finished vehicles
7. Electric vehicle market & manufacturers
- BMW
- Daimler
- Fiat Chrysler
- Ford
- General Motors
- Honda
- Hyundai-Kia
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Renault-Nissan
- Toyota
- VW
- Volvo Passenger Cars
- BYD
8. Insight: Future Mobility
9. Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oah7b
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article