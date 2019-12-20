2019 Study on Maritime 4.0 | Sector Overview, Connectivity, Tracking & Services, Blockchains, AI & Automation

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime 4.0 - Upscaled Digitalisation is Boosting Appetite for Connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an overview of the challenges and technological solutions for the digital transformation of the maritime freight industry.



It presents the main challenges facing the industry, along with the main use cases, their state of development and prospects of adoption.



The study covers a broad range of emerging solutions: IoT-based tracking and monitoring solutions, blockchain-based initiatives for the digitalisation of international trade documents and shipping events, as well as AI and automation solutions that will push maritime towards the autonomous ship.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Maritime Sector Overview

2.1. Maritime sector overview

2.2. Maritime sector challenges

3. Maritime Connectivity

3.1. 5G Maritime

4. Tracking and Services

4.1. Ship tracking

4.2. Connected containers

5. Maritime Blockchains

5.1. Digitalisation of the supply chain

5.2. Blockchain for maritime insurance

6. AI and Automation

6.1. Towards the autonomous ship

6.2. Optimising the logistics track



Companies Mentioned



A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

IBM

International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation & Lighthouse Authorities (IALA)

International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

Maersk Group

nCentric

Rolls-Royce

Traxens

Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Services

Van Oord

