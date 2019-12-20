2019 Study on Maritime 4.0 | Sector Overview, Connectivity, Tracking & Services, Blockchains, AI & Automation
Dec 20, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime 4.0 - Upscaled Digitalisation is Boosting Appetite for Connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an overview of the challenges and technological solutions for the digital transformation of the maritime freight industry.
It presents the main challenges facing the industry, along with the main use cases, their state of development and prospects of adoption.
The study covers a broad range of emerging solutions: IoT-based tracking and monitoring solutions, blockchain-based initiatives for the digitalisation of international trade documents and shipping events, as well as AI and automation solutions that will push maritime towards the autonomous ship.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Maritime Sector Overview
2.1. Maritime sector overview
2.2. Maritime sector challenges
3. Maritime Connectivity
3.1. 5G Maritime
4. Tracking and Services
4.1. Ship tracking
4.2. Connected containers
5. Maritime Blockchains
5.1. Digitalisation of the supply chain
5.2. Blockchain for maritime insurance
6. AI and Automation
6.1. Towards the autonomous ship
6.2. Optimising the logistics track
Companies Mentioned
- A.P. Moller-Maersk Group
- IBM
- International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation & Lighthouse Authorities (IALA)
- International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
- Maersk Group
- nCentric
- Rolls-Royce
- Traxens
- Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Services
- Van Oord
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbccst
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article