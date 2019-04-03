2019 Study on the Top 10 Reloadable Prepaid Debit Cards in the U.S. Chosen by GPR Cardholders in 2018

DUBLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 General Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Debit Cards in the U.S. Chosen by GPR Cardholders in 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a deep dive into the features, functionality, and pricing of each of the Top 10 cards.

This report will be especially useful to program managers and prepaid card issuers as a means of evaluating their programs against their competitors' programs. GPR cards will receive increased scrutiny regarding their fees and disclosures when pending prepaid card regulation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau takes effect April 1, 2019.

Providers of GPR prepaid debit cards should be evaluating their programs on a regular basis to be sure the program's offerings is competitive and attracting the type of GPR cardholder that is beneficial to their portfolio.

What was considered new and innovative from a feature/functionality perspective five years ago is now an expected minimum basic offering on most cards. A few new trends in features/functionality as well as pricing have emerged, so program managers need to be make sure their portfolios align with them.



Highlights of the report include:

The size of the GPR prepaid debit card market in the U.S. in 2017 and a forecast for its growth

Features, functionality, and pricing of the top 10 GPR cards (These are also compared in detail in a spreadsheet appended to the report.)

Specific card features and functionality that are attractive to the audiences that are the likely users of certain GPR cards.

Information necessary for a GPR prepaid debit card program manager to determine if the program's product needs enhancements.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. The Evolution of GPR Prepaid Debit Cards

3. Measuring the Market

4. The GPR Landscape

5. GPR Cards Meet a Variety of Needs

6. Features and Fees of the GPR Top 10

7. The Top 10 GPR Cards: Features

8. Conclusions

9. References

Companies Mentioned



American Express

Bancorp

Chase

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Discover

eBay

Green Dot

H&R Block

InComm

Mastercard

MetaBank

Netspend

PayPal

Univision

Visa

Walmart

Western Union

